Seahawks vs. Patriots, 10 Things to Know About Super Bowl LX

In one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory, it all comes down to this. The last time two teams reached the Super Bowl after not making the playoffs the previous season was 2003. The New England Patriots bested the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. Mike Vrabel had a huge game for the Pats, and in his first season as their sideline leader, the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year has the franchise back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.
The Seattle Seahawks are playing on Super Sunday for the first time since losing to the Pats, 28-24, a mere 11 years ago. Led by rejuvenated quarterback San Darnold and a ferocious defense, the team that allowed the fewest points in the league this season looks for the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.
Seahawks vs. Patriots History
The clubs met a year ago in Week 2, with the Seahawks coming away with a 23-20 victory at Foxborough. However, it’s safe to say that both of these teams are very different. It was Mike Macdonald’s second game as an NFL head coach, while the Patriots’ sideline leader was Jerod Mayo. Instead of a clash between Sam Darnold and Drake Maye, the starting quarterbacks were Seattle’s Geno Smith and New England’s Jacoby Brissett.
As for the overall history of this series, Seattle owns a two-game lead (11-9). The ‘Hawks have won the last three meetings dating back to 2016.
Seahawks Postseason History
Thanks to their 2025 playoff conquests of the rival 49ers (41-6) and Rams (31-27)—by a combined score of 72-33—the Seahawks are back at the .500 mark (19-19) in terms of their overall playoff record. Prior to this year’s postseason run, the team had lost its previous three playoff games to the Packers (2019), Rams (2020), and Niners (2022).
Patriots Postseason History
After three straight losing seasons, the Patriots returned to the playoffs in 2025. The club have bested the Chargers (16-3), Texans (28-16), and Broncos (10-7), respectively, by a combined 54-26 count. That elevated the franchise’s overall playoff record to an impressive 40-22. And that victory count is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most in NFL history.
Seahawks Super Bowl History
The Seahawks’ first Super Bowl appearance came 20 years ago at Ford Field at Detroit. Mike Holmgren’s club fell to the wild card Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10, in Super Bowl XL. Eight years later, quarterback Russell Wilson and the “Legion of Boom” stifled the highest-scoring team in league annals, squashing the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. A year later, there was disappointment in the desert as Wilson’s end zone interception spelled doom in a 28-24 loss to the Patriots (XLIX).
Patriots Super Bowl History
The franchise is making its 12th appearance on Super Sunday, meaning the Patriots will have played in 20 percent of the 60 Super Bowls. The franchise owns a 6-5 record in the “Big Game,” and those six Lombardi Trophies are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in this championship series. On the other hand, the Pats and Denver Broncos are tied with five Super Bowl setbacks. This is New England’s first Super Bowl appearance since defeating the Rams, 13-3, in 2018 (LIII) in Atlanta.
Two No. 3’s Looking to Be Number One
Both Sam Darnold (2018) and Drake Maye (2024) were the third overall pick in their respective drafts. They also have very different numbers in their last three games, although all resulted in victory. Darnold has hit on 57-of-79 passes (72.2 percent) for 470 yards and four scores. There have been zero turnovers while Darnold has been sacked only seven times.
As for Maye, he’s taken a lickin’ but keeps on ticking. In three postseason outings, he’s connected on only 55.8 percent of his throws for 533 yards and four touchdowns. While he has the Pats’ only rushing touchdown of this playoff run, he’s been sacked 15 times and committed all five of the team’s turnovers.
Mike Vrabel Has Quite the Super Bowl Resume
He was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997, and in his first playoff game that year came up with a sack and forced fumble of Patriots’ quarterback Drew Bledsoe in a 7-6 win for Bill Cowher’s club. In 2021, linebacker Mike Vrabel signed a free-agent contract with New England and spent eight season in Foxborough.
The former Ohio State Buckeye played in four Super Bowls with the club, winning three rings. The combined stat line reads 16 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one special teams stop. There’s also two receptions for three yards and two scores, catching TD passes from Tom Brady in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX.
Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The NFL Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, catching 119 passes—10 for TDs. He also reached the end zone in each of Seattle’s playoff wins. When last we saw the ‘Hawks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was catching 10 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown in the NFC title game vs. the Rams.
Patriots’ WR Stefon Diggs Bears Watching
In his first season in Foxborough, Stefon Diggs led the Patriots in catches (85) and receiving yards (1,013) while scoring four touchdowns. He leads Vrabel’s team with 11 receptions in this year’s playoffs, one for a score. In 17 career playoff games with three teams, Diggs has totaled 80 grabs for 982 yards and five TDs.
And the Super Bowl LX champion is…
The Patriots trail the Seahawks, 19-17, in the final seconds. Vrabel’s team reaches Seattle’s one-yard line and instead of trying to power the ball into the end zone, Maye drops backs to pass, but finds Seahawks’ CB Devon Witherspoon. He races 100 yards with the ball and Macdonald’s club has a 26-17 victory.
