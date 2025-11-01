All Seahawks

Retired NFL star predicts Jaxon Smith-Njigba posts video game numbers vs. Commanders

Maurice Jones-Drew is expected JSN to go off on Washington's defense on Sunday Night Football for a massive total.

Tim Weaver

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a first down during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field.
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a first down during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Nobody in the NFL is having a better year at wide receiver than the Seattle Seahawks' breakout superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Even though he was out on bye last week, he still leads the league in receiving by nearly 100 yards.

It hasn't mattered what kind of defense JSN has faced or who has lined up across from him - he's proven uncoverable so far in 2025.

Two weeks ago he was matched up against Houston Texans star Derek Stingley, who's one of the best (and highest-paid) cornerbacks on the planet - JSN still torched Stingley and the rest of Houston's secondary for 123 yards and a touchdown.

This week Smith-Njigba has a much softer matchup by comparison, so he'll have a chance to post some real video game type numbers. That's exactly what three-time Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew is expecting to happen. He's predicting that JSN will go off for 200+ yards and more than one touchdown.

"Jaxon Smith-Njigba has recorded five games with 100-plus receiving yards this season, vaulting himself to the top of the receiving yards ranks with a total to date of 819. On Sunday, facing Washington's 26th-ranked pass defense, he'll hit the200-yard threshold for the first time in his career -- and, just for good measure, notch his second career multiple-TD game, too."

JSN
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

The mind naturally rebels when it hears those kind of numbers, but in this case it is a legitimate possibility.

During his time at Ohio State, Smith-Njiba had more than one game when he managed an absurd stat line, including a 240-yard outing against Nebraska, and a 347-yard, three-touchdown monster of a performance against Utah.

If he keeps this up, JSN is going to set a new NFL record for receiving yards in a season, a record currently held by Calvin Johnson at 1,964. Smith-Njigba is currently on pace for 1,989. Adding a 200+ yard game would put him well ahead of a 2,000-yard pace.

