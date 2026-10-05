Hanich Panic Meter: Seahawks' Offense Inconsistent After Chargers

Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers was a chance for the Seattle Seahawks to develop some good habits before a brutal stretch of the schedule. The Seahawks may have scored 30 points for the third consecutive week, but there were still a lot of issues that plagued the team and allowed the winless Chargers to remain close.

From the poor play of the offensive line, lack of explosiveness in the running game and some concerns about the passing game, there are issues that Seattle must highlight this week in practice. The Seahawks must prepare for the San Francisco 49ers (4-0), at the Denver Broncos (2-2) on a short week due to Thursday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) and the Chicago Bears (3-1) over the next four weeks. Now is the time for the Seahawks to get right on the offensive side of the ball.

The Offensive Line and Goal Line Still a Concern

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle’s offensive line isn’t quite up to the level it needed to be against the Chargers’ defense. The Chargers ranked in the top ten in run defense, but the Seahawks’ offensive line had the experience and the schemes to dominate. Instead, it feels like the offensive line played down to the level of the Chargers overall. They allowed quarterback Sam Darnold to be sacked three times and take nine quarterback hits.

The Seahawks’ rushing offense continued to struggle even with the understanding that rookie and starting running back Jadarian Price would be out. Outside of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed’s two runs for 33 yards and a touchdown, the Seahawks rushed for 105 yards on 31 carries, averaging 3.38 yards per carry.

Seattle is still inefficient at converting for third downs as the team only converted 3-of-12 on third downs. A good portion of those plays the offense couldn’t convert were run plays. While Seattle was better in the red zone, it still lacked the consistency to extend drives on third and short on the ground.

Fleury and Darnold Have to Connect Better

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is some discourse that offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and Darnold aren’t in sync yet. This may not be the case, but the two have to understand what makes the passing game more efficient. After three stellar performances from wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it seemed clear that the Seahawks wanted to divert attention from JSN. Most of the first looks on the passing plays were to Shaheed or tight end AJ Barner.

JSN was targeted six times and caught five of them for 76 yards. The next highest targeted pass-catcher was running back Emanuel Wilson, who is a powerback targeted four times. Shaheed and Barner were targeted three times each, but could’ve gotten more if Darnold wasn’t under constant pressure.

​Ultimately, for Darnold, he has to trust his instincts and not force his passes in certain coverages just because the area of the field is open to a receiver. He needs to survey the entire area and avoid the turnovers. That interception on the first play of the Seahawks’ first drive was a tone setter.

Fleury, on the other hand, has to develop the offensive line’s ability to push the ball at the line of scrimmage. The offensive line has to play better, but Fleury must find a running back with explosiveness, whether it is Wilson with a new mindset, Zach Charbonnet back from his injury or Joe Mixon coming out of retirement. Finally, he has to find ways to make JSN the main focus of the offense; there is a reason he is one of the highest-paid players in the league.

The Seahawks have gotten better on offense under harsher conditions and challenges. The problem is that they have to do it again, this time with the 49ers in Week 5, who possess a defense that ranks third in the league in points allowed per game (16).

​Hanich Panic Meter: 5

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