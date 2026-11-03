Hanich Panic Meter: Playoff Seeding Starting to Be Factor

A lot can be said about the Seattle Seahawks’ worst loss since December of 2024, after losing at home to the Chicago Bears 34-17. There are players and coaches that the 12 probably want gone so there can be hope for another Super Bowl title. At this point of the season, the Seahawks (4-4) have to start thinking realistically about what they can do to ensure they get back into the playoffs.

​Seahawks Have to Be Concerned for a Wild Card Spot

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks are not far off from being at the top of the NFC, but 4-4 and having been exposed several times this season doesn’t look hopeful. Seattle has now lost to two of the top NFC teams: the San Francisco 49ers (6-1) and the Bears (6-2). There was hope for the Seahawks to improve, but they look to be getting worse.

​After Week 8, the Seahawks are in the eighth spot of the NFC standings just above the Los Angeles Rams (4-4). Seattle currently owns the tie-breaker over Los Angeles based on the fact that the Rams lost both their NFC West Division games to the 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle is 1-1 in division play due to its Week 5 loss to the 49ers and its Week 2 win over the Cardinals.

​The Seahawks have a 50% chance to make the playoffs, with the Rams at 42%, based on how they are looking. The Seahawks have to watch out for all four teams from the NFC North, the Rams and a miraculous run from a team from the NFC East or the NFC South they battle against. Realistically, the Seahawks have to contend with the Rams and all three non-winners from the NFC North for a wild card spot.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) defends during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Seattle still has to play the Rams twice, the Cardinals one more time and the 49ers one more time. It also has capable wins against three teams from the NFC East and two fringe playoff contenders. There is a great chance that Seattle finishes the season at 12-5 or 11-6, but comes in second place in the NFC West. Even a 10-7 record would put Seattle ahead of a fourth NFC North team if they beat the Rams, at least once.

​The playoffs are only within the Seahawks’ grasp; only there are going to be losers from the heavily competitive NFC North Division. The Seahawks’ biggest threats are the Rams with the 49ers in first place in the NFC West. It would take a massive collapse in the 49ers’ active roster or a productivity problem for them to lose control of the division.

​The more the Seahawks continue to lose and struggle, the more difficult it will be for them to fight their way back to a playoff spot.

Hanich Panic Meter: 6

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