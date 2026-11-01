3 Games Seahawks Fans Should Watch in Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks are not appearing on TV screens today as they prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears in primetime tomorrow night.

Even though the Seahawks aren't on the NFL schedule today, there are some games that should be intriguing for the 12s to watch. Here's a look at three that stand out above the rest.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most highly anticipated matchup of the day features two AFC powerhouses: the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 5-1, coming off their bye week, and they hope to maintain their status as one of the best teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have struggled in recent weeks, falling to division rivals the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in consecutive weeks. In both of those games, they did not have quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is expected to return from his ankle injury in this matchup. With Jackson on the mend, it should create an enticing matchup between two teams that could see each other in the playoffs this winter.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks fans can get a sneak preview of what they should expect next week when the Arizona Cardinals come to town. They are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys and should have rookie running back Jeremiyah Love returning to action after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

On top of that, the Cowboys are vying to stay in the mix in the standings for the NFC East, which appears as wide open as any division in football.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes a catch for touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only undefeated team left in the league is the Minnesota Vikings, but they are underdogs against the Detroit Lions on the road at Ford Field. The Lions are 4-2 after a big win last week against the Green Bay Packers and are hoping to make a statement with a victory against the Vikings in Week 8.

The Vikings are doing it on defense, while the Lions have one of the best offenses in the league. That clash should create an exciting matchup between the two rivals.

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