NFL Analyst Says Ty Okada Must Replace Two Starters at Once for Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks lost two defensive backs during the offseason, with Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen leaving in free agency. They attempted to get more depth through the draft, using a second-round pick on Bud Clark from TCU and a third-round pick on Julian Neal out of Arkansas.

With Week 1 approaching, the Seahawks find themselves without Clark, who suffered a broken ankle in the preseason. Neal has yet to prove he can handle a major role in the defense, which is why Seattle signed Trevon Diggs near the end of the preseason.

While they hope Diggs can help them improve their coverage, ESPN's Ben Solak says the player who they will lean on most to help replace the vacancies is Ty Okada.

"One of the young players who must rise to fill the accumulating voids is Okada, the fourth-year safety out of Montana State. An undrafted free agent who worked his way up the depth chart, Okada had to start multiple stretches last season when Love and Bryant went down because of injury. He proved effective at playing with anticipation and physicality to account for his unspectacular range. Okada was what you want from a depth player -- capable of doing his job and smart enough to play within himself," Solak wrote.

"Now, he'll need to start. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl thanks to their defense last year, and this defensive structure only works with safeties who can click quickly and close on the run for minimal gains. Okada looked the part last year in limited action, but the challenge this time is greater."

Seattle deserves praise for the way they built their team. They typically have someone waiting in the wings to help replace outgoing veterans, which is why they didn't have to go for any big-name players during NFL free agency, even with Woolen and Bryant leaving. Instead, they will turn to Okada, who had a breakout campaign in 2025.

Ty Okada is ready for his new role as a permanent starter

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okada played in all 17 games and had 11 starts. He recorded 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He now enters 2026 as a full-time starter and will be facing plenty of pressure as he not only replaces Bryant, but will also need to fill in the void left by Clark's injury.

Thankfully, Okada has always been able to rise to the occasion and there's no reason to think that will change this year.

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