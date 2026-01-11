NFL insider predicts major award in Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori's future

In addition to the ongoing playoffs we're in awards season, when Hollywood actors, directors and creatives earn their honors for the best films of the year. The NFL has its own award season of course, and in a few weeks we'll be finding out who takes home the hardware for the 2025 campaign.

The Seattle Seahawks have several players with strong cases to win individual awards. Among them, Mike Macdonald should be in the running for Coach of the Year, John Schneider for best exec and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Offensive Player of the Year.

Seattle's young star DB Nick Emmanwori should also be in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year, despite missing four games early in the season with a high ankle sprain.

Whether he takes home the DROY award or not, big things are in store for Emmanwori's future. In a conversation with Seattle Sports radio, NFL Network insider Steve Wyche predicted that one day he would win Defensive Player of the Year.

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) and safety Nick Emmanwori (3) are greeted by fans as they walk off the field after the win against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NFL Network on Nick Emmanwori

“That dude, I mean, he’s Kam Chancellor with more speed and more pass coverage ability,” he said. “I think he’s somebody in future years that’s going to be challenging for the Defensive Player of the Year (award).”

Any comparison to Kam Chancellor should raise eyebrows, but Wyche has this one right. As special as Bam Bam was as a defender, Emmanwori's athletic profile gives him an even higher ceiling.

As far as the DPOY award goes, we certainly wouldn't rule it out, but it's also a very lofty goal. The Seahawks have had so many incredible defenders come and go over the last 15 years, but none of them were able to reach that pinnacle. Seattle's last Defensive Player of the Year was Cortez Kennedy back in 1992.

This year's award is already spoken for, as Myles Garrett broke the league's single-season sack record.

Looking ahead, it's impossible to say who might win it next season - and the very nature of Mike Macdonald's unselfish defense makes it more difficult for any one playmaker to stand out.

That said, Emmanwori looks extremely impressive and polished for a player his age. If he can continue to improve there's no limit to what he can accomplish.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks have 2 players as potential salary cap casualties

Candidates for Seahawks offensive coordinator if Klint Kubiak leaves

Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits