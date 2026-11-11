Why Nick Emmanwori is Seahawks X-Factor on Defense vs. Raiders

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori is the jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the team's defense.

Emmanwori can play safety, linebacker, and even defensive end. His ability to play on all three levels of the defense makes him one of the most dangerous players in the league. His versatility was on full display against the Arizona Cardinals, where he was tasked with defending All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, holding him to 54 yards during the game.

"We asked him to match up a few times and he did a great job," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said in a press conference.

"I think he had a great mentality throughout the week. He was on his details and I think you saw that kind of manifest itself in the game by him just letting it rip and playing a great game. I mean, we asked him to blitz, we asked him to cover. Obviously the play in the red zone was awesome and then we had a plan for him to rush as well. We just weren't able to get to some of those situations that we wanted to."

Nick Emmanwori Changes Seahawks Defense

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dealing with an early-season ankle injury, Emmanwori is 100 percent and slowly getting better as the season rolls along. His ability to defend strong tight ends like McBride will come in handy in the second half of the season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seahawks utilize Emmanwori in a similar way in Week 10 when the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders, who boast one of the best tight ends in the league in Brock Bowers.

In seven appearances with the Raiders this season, Bowers has recorded at least 70 yards in each of his games. His 658 yards rank ninth in the NFL and first among tight ends. If the Seahawks want to win in Week 10, containing Bowers will be the key to their success. Based on how they lined up against the Cardinals, it looks like Emmanwori should be part of the plan.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Raiders is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 pm PT inside Allegiant Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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