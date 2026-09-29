Nick Emmanwori is the Key to Seahawks Defensive Success

The Seattle Seahawks believe they have a really good defense built in place but they are at another level when Nick Emmanwori is on the field.

Emmanwori did not play in the team's season opener against the New England Patriots as he was recovering from ankle surgery in the offseason, but he has appeared in each of the last two games. As he slowly works his way back, he only participated in nine defensive snaps during the team's Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals, but he got the start in Week 3 and played 36 defensive snaps.

He was on the field for just over 52 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but the Seahawks are slowly getting him back to where they want him to be.

"I thought Nick (Emmanwori) had a good game," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. "There were some really great plays, and he'll continue to get better. I think he should be really proud of how he approached last week mentally.

"I think that's one of the things that's something that we want to discuss as a staff of what the process is every week of how, where and how often he plays, so he can have a really focused game plan. Where he plays really affects the position group around him because he's playing out of really three position groups. That's something we'll continue to think about and make better, but he's done a great job."

Nick Emmanwori Slowly Working His Way Back

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanwori's ability to play multiple positions is exactly what makes him super important for the Seahawks' defensive success. It also means he has to take a little while longer to get back up to speed in his entire role.

We are seeing that as the weeks progress, but the hope is that Emmanwori will be back to his 100 percent self within the next couple of weeks. Once he reaches that level and plays more frequently at a high level all over the football field, it should be very scary for opposing offenses in Seattle's path.

The Seahawks are facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch them on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

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