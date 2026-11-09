Seahawks Get Drew Lock Injury Update After Cardinals Game

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock is recovering from an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

There was a question mark surrounding whether Lock's injury was serious or not. However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Lock's injury isn't considered serious and that he could still start in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk on Seattle Sports 710 ESPN that he is ruling out Sam Darnold for this week’s game vs the Raiders. But tests on Drew Lock’s oblique injury were “good”, and they believe he can start vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/mba3rSJrZt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

Drew Lock Appears Healthy for Week 10

Getting Lock back for Week 10 is important, especially because Sam Darnold's status is also up in the air as he is dealing with quad and rib injuries. During Lock's start against the Cardinals in Week 9, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Bucks are 2-0 at the start of this season, and the team really appreciates what he is able to do in a backup role when he is called upon in case of an injury.

"He's a beast. He just threw it around. Just went after it," Macdonald said via the team's website.

"I think our medical people deserve a shout-out too for putting a great plan together and treating Drew, and Jalen Milroe too, operating our offense when he took the snaps that he took and being ready to play in case Drew couldn't go or couldn't finish. Really a great team effort, but Drew, I don't know how you can get any tougher. Both guys, just tough as nails."

What If Drew Lock Can't Go?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will monitor Lock's entry throughout the week, but if he is unable to go, they will try to see if Darnold can make a return. There is reason to believe, however, that Darnold will miss this upcoming game as well.

The Seahawks' bye is in Week 11, so giving Darnold extended rest to fully heal from his quad and rib injuries is important. This means the team will likely look to Milroe to make his first career start. The 2025 third-round pick has been planted behind Darnold and Lock on the depth chart, but the team may have to turn to him if both Darnold and Lock are injured.

The kickoff between the Seahawks and Raiders is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 pm PT inside Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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