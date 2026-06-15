Noah Igbinoghene Pushing for Key Spot in Seahawks Secondary

The Seattle Seahawks might have had one of the greatest and most underrated free agent classes in NFL history last year. The front office signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. All three of these players would be instrumental in getting the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Seahawks didn’t have the most aggressive free agency push this offseason, but they still made some big signings on both sides of the ball. One of their more underrated signings could be the addition of former first-round pick and dynamic cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. He could go from a veteran depth piece to a key defensive back this season.

From College to the Seahawks

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Igbinoghene arrived at Auburn as a wide receiver but eventually converted to cornerback after his sophomore season. This was the right decision for him as he became a lockdown man-coverage player in the SEC. In his last two seasons at Auburn, Igbinoghene accumulated 92 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups and one interception. He would eventually find himself becoming a first-round pick, 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Igbingone didn’t find much success in his three years with the Dolphins and his lone year with the Dallas Cowboys. The past two years with the Washington Commanders saw the best impact of his lockdown coverage abilities. Igbinoghene played in 32 games, starting in 12 of them while accumulating 90 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and 12 pass breakups. During this time, he became a much more developed coverage player. The Seahawks signed Igbinoghene to a one-year, $1.81 million shortly after free agency started.

What Igbinoghene Brings to the Seahawks

The Seahawks took a chance on Igbinoghene based on several of the key aspects that make him a reliable player. He is a fast and explosive athlete, a solid and aggressive tackler despite his lack of ideal size, and has the versatility to play slot and boundary cornerback. He is the ideal veteran cornerback for the Seahawks to include in their physical and dynamic Dark Side Defense. He could be an instant contributor to the secondary, but he lacks the ball tracking and technique to make a play towards the ball. He is a difficult defensive back to shake off, but he isn’t great at contested coverages.

Is Igbinoghene in a Good Position for Number Three Corner?

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) after a second quarter reception defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Seahawks secured their starting secondary with the extension of Josh Jobe as the starting boundary cornerback opposite Devon Witherspoon. Based solely on the depth chart, the Seahawks are likely to have Igbinoghene as a backup slot cornerback, behind Nick Emmanwori. He has, however, been gaining traction and getting more comfortable with the Seahawks’ defense.

Corbin Smith of Locked On Seahawks says Igbinoghene has been playing more efficiently in the system during mini-camps and likely could take that No. 3 cornerback spot. If he is able to push himself into the lockdown corner he was drafted to be, but with the Seahawks, he would be the team’s best value signing this offseason. There would be a serious discussion about whether he could keep the No. 3 corner spot while rookie Julian Neal develops into a ready player at a different, but still vital spot.

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