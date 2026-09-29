One Part of Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Game Gets Overlooked

Through three weeks, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is leading the league in receiving yards.

So far this season, JSN has 27 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns, all of which lead the NFL. Still, there is reason to believe he may be underrated in some aspects of his game.

"I told him this today, I thought he blocked really well," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after the team's Week 3 contest. "I think we need to improve that from our receiver position right now, getting to the third level and getting guys blocked so we can pop some more runs. That was the best game Jaxon has had blocking in a while. If he keeps doing that, we'll be just fine."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Blocking Makes Him Complete

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to look at JSN's main stats and see that he is incredible, but the Seahawks still want to run an offense that prioritizes the running game. That is where blocking from the wide receivers becomes incredibly important.

The Seahawks' rushing offense has struggled over the first three weeks of the season. The team is averaging 101 rushing yards per game, which puts them slightly below average at 18th in the rankings. If the Seahawks' receivers were better at blocking during these first three games, it's possible that number would be higher.

There's a lot of pressure on first-round rookie Jadarian Price to perform, and his fumbling issues certainly have not helped his situation. If he had more support from his teammates in the offense, it could be a way for the Seahawks to get better. After losing to the Washington Commanders to pick up their first loss of the season, the Seahawks have to look in the mirror to truly figure out how to get past this setback.

Every player in the building should be frustrated with the team's performance, but there is a way to bounce back. It starts at the top, with players like JSN acknowledging where they can make improvements and executing that during the week of practice and the team's next game.

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

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