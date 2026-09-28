Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on Nuclear Pace in 2026
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When Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke virtually all of the Seattle Seahawks’ single-season receiving records in 2025, it seemed almost impossible that he could ever outdo his Offensive Player of the Year season.
Smith-Njigba piled up 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns — beating DK Metcalf’s previous single-season receiving yards record (1,303) by nearly 500 yards.
He started the season with back-to-back performances of more than 100 receiving yards and set a franchise record of four straight games hitting that mark from Weeks 5 to 9.
So, there’s no way he could have an even better start in 2026, right?
JSN is on historic pace this season
Smith-Njigba had an excellent start to last season, but he’s producing at an even higher volume through three games in 2026. The receiving touchdowns, especially, have been coming at a significantly higher rate than last year.
His three-game pace from 2025 ended up being surprisingly close to his final statistics, even after opponents began to focus on taking away the deep ball from him and Sam Darnold.
First 3 Games of 2025
Week 1 vs. San Francisco: 9 rec. (13 tgt.), 124 yds, 0 TD
Week 2 at Pittsburgh: 8 rec. (10 tgt.), 103 yds, 0 TD
Week 3 vs. New Orleans: 5 rec. (6 tgt.), 96 yds, 1 TD
Total: 22 rec. (29 tgt.), 323 yds, 1 TD
17-Game Pace: 124 rec. (164 tgt.), 1,830 yds, 5 TD
First 3 Games of 2026
Week 1 vs. New England: 8 rec (11 tgt), 122 yds, 1 TD
Week 2 at Arizona: 9 rec (11 tgt), 155 yds, 3 TD
Week 3 at Washington: 10 rec (14 tgt), 128 yds, 2 TD
Total: 27 rec (36 tgt), 405 yds, 6 TD
17-Game Pace: 153 rec (204 tgts), 2,295 yds, 34 TD
Smith-Njigba’s pace is higher in every category this season. If it holds, he would break the NFL single-season records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But this is going to be an especially difficult pace to keep up, especially in touchdown catches.
He was projected for 2,000 or more receiving yards at times last season, and that number ended up coming down a bit. However, Smith-Njigba can also tie his franchise record of four straight games with 100 or more receiving yards when the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.
Eventually, you’d imagine the numbers will begin to even out. But Smith-Njigba has become quarterback-proof with how frequently he gets open, and that will only change if defenses commit multiple men to guarding him every single play.
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Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.Follow CJohnBenintendi