Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on Nuclear Pace in 2026

When Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke virtually all of the Seattle Seahawks’ single-season receiving records in 2025, it seemed almost impossible that he could ever outdo his Offensive Player of the Year season.

Smith-Njigba piled up 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns — beating DK Metcalf’s previous single-season receiving yards record (1,303) by nearly 500 yards.

He started the season with back-to-back performances of more than 100 receiving yards and set a franchise record of four straight games hitting that mark from Weeks 5 to 9.

So, there’s no way he could have an even better start in 2026, right?

JSN is on historic pace this season

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after a catch with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith-Njigba had an excellent start to last season, but he’s producing at an even higher volume through three games in 2026. The receiving touchdowns, especially, have been coming at a significantly higher rate than last year.

His three-game pace from 2025 ended up being surprisingly close to his final statistics, even after opponents began to focus on taking away the deep ball from him and Sam Darnold.

First 3 Games of 2025

Week 1 vs. San Francisco: 9 rec. (13 tgt.), 124 yds, 0 TD

Week 2 at Pittsburgh: 8 rec. (10 tgt.), 103 yds, 0 TD

Week 3 vs. New Orleans: 5 rec. (6 tgt.), 96 yds, 1 TD

Total: 22 rec. (29 tgt.), 323 yds, 1 TD

17-Game Pace: 124 rec. (164 tgt.), 1,830 yds, 5 TD

First 3 Games of 2026

Week 1 vs. New England: 8 rec (11 tgt), 122 yds, 1 TD

Week 2 at Arizona: 9 rec (11 tgt), 155 yds, 3 TD

Week 3 at Washington: 10 rec (14 tgt), 128 yds, 2 TD

Total: 27 rec (36 tgt), 405 yds, 6 TD

17-Game Pace: 153 rec (204 tgts), 2,295 yds, 34 TD

.@Seahawks WR @jaxon_smith1 needs 100 receiving yards this Sunday to tie his own franchise record with four-consecutive 100-yard games. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/TbMSm4FHBK — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 28, 2026

Smith-Njigba’s pace is higher in every category this season. If it holds, he would break the NFL single-season records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But this is going to be an especially difficult pace to keep up, especially in touchdown catches.

He was projected for 2,000 or more receiving yards at times last season, and that number ended up coming down a bit. However, Smith-Njigba can also tie his franchise record of four straight games with 100 or more receiving yards when the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Eventually, you’d imagine the numbers will begin to even out. But Smith-Njigba has become quarterback-proof with how frequently he gets open, and that will only change if defenses commit multiple men to guarding him every single play.

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