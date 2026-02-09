One Seattle Seahawks Star Sees Potential For Super Bowl Dynasty

You knew that the New England Patriots were toast when they elected to punt on 4th & 1 when trailing the Seattle Seahawks 12-0 in last night's Super Bowl.

Truth is, this was not a worthy adversary for the best team in the NFL.

From where we're sitting, it looks like there's only one other team that represents any truth threat to the new world champions of football. That would be the Los Angeles Rams, who have the same odds as Seattle to win next year's Super Bowl.

READ MORE: 7 shocking stats from Seahawks' Super Bowl victory over Patriots

There's plenty of time to unpack that rivalry between now and September, though. For now, the Seahawks are on top of the world - and the first question to answer is if they can do it again. Here's rookie Nick Emmanwori talking about the potential of a Super Bowl dynasty in Seattle.

#Seahawks Nick Emmanwori told me he’s thrilled to win the Super Bowl, but a lil bummed the season is over with how close this team is: “all good things definitely got to come to an end for now, but we definitely can re-up next year and look to build on this and become a dynasty.” — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) February 9, 2026

The Seahawks definitely have all the talent and the coaching they need to make one, but it's far easier said than done and NFL history is littered with would-be superteams that only won one ring - or never even got that far.

Over the last 25 years, only two teams can realistically lay claim to that title. The Patriots won three Super Bowls in four years in the early portion of Tom Brady's career, followed by three more over the next 20 years.

READ MORE: Aged Seahawks star hilariously honest about his role in Super Bowl win

Tom Brady's Patriots were eventually overtaken by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who won three of five Super Bowls before they finally started falling off.

That's it - just two dynasties out of the 800 teams that have played since the 2000 season.

That's a high bar to clear, but the Seahawks do have the foundation set for a serious championship run. For one thing, their roster is young and deep in all three phases. For another, they'll enter the new league year with over $70 million in salary cap room to work with, making it likely that they can keep their most-important performers together, and also add some extra starpower on top.

If John Schneider and his team can pull off one more good offseason, it may give the Seahawks a Super Bowl window that's as wide and as open as they possibly come.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks right where they belong in post-Super Bowl power rankings

3 keys for the Seattle Seahawks to repeat as Super Bowl champions

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots