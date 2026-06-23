Why Anthony Bradford Won’t Be Cut From the Seahawks

As training camp gets closer, all 32 teams are planning difficult decisions to make. The process to cut an entire mini-camp roster down to a 53-player roster plus 13 on an active roster is brutal. In the midst of young players or underdogs being cut, there are often underachieving veteran players who get cut as well.

The Seattle Seahawks have tough decisions to make around some key players to cut. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay gave the scenario that starting right guard Anthony Bradford could be a cut candidate. There are several reasons why he could be on the chopping block given his inconsistencies this past season, but there are two main reasons why it won’t happen.

Bradford is the Projected Starter

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (left) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last season, there were times when Bradford had horrific moments. Some of these moments include his lethargic play, slow climbing to the linebackers on zone-blocking, getting bullied in the pass rush, and even getting in the running lane and knocking the running backs down. Fans were calling for midseason trades or for Christian Haynes or a young rookie to step up. As the Seahawks were preparing for the playoffs, Bradford was more consistent.

With the Seahawks retaining their entire offensive line from last year, they are likely going to keep the units the same with a few exceptions. Among the exceptions is rookie Beau Stephens, who Seattle acquired in the fifth round, 148th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Many fans want Stephens to start in place of Bradford, but he isn’t ready to make the jump to a full-time starter. The Seahawks have a more experienced and determined blocker, and he has the playoff experience, where he played well at times.

One Certainty Around Bradford’s Contract

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One quiet reason why Bradford might be cut is that he is in the final year of his rookie deal. If the Seahawks cut him, they would take only a $200,000 dead cap and save $3.674 million. Stephens or second-year guard Bryce Cabeldue would have to be incredibly impressive to take the job away from Bradford. Haynes has been in the mix, but he has been a disappointment when asked to step up. While Bradford has flaws, he is getting better. He is clearly the better player for the starting right guard job.

The one absolute aspect of Bradford’s deal is that he is in the final year of the deal. If he continued his trending performance from the postseason into the 2026 season, there could be an opportunity for him to get a second deal with Seattle, but he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. If Bradford returns, despite the heat and criticism from the 12, he would have to be acceptable with less money than some of the other linemen. Right tackle Abraham Lucas is under a three-year, $46 million deal, and he is nowhere near the reliability that Lucas brings. Bradford is playing on a prove-it deal, and if he feels he could earn more money somewhere else, then he could finish his career in Seattle on another high note.

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