Patriots Reporter Gets Awfully Personal About Seahawks Offensive Linemen

"Do you know why the whole world hates a Lannister? You think your gold and your lions and your gold lions make you better than everyone."

So said Oberyn Martell, Prince of Dorne before puncturing the wrist of a low-level, shit-talking Lannister guard in Season 4 of Game of Thrones.

Today's Super Bowl won't feature any brutal trial by combat, but there is at least one similarity. The closest thing the sports world has to Lannister guards are Boston sports fans, some of whom unfortunately go on to be Boston Sports Media.

Collectively, this is by far the most arrogant, entitled fanbase in the country - and they're apparently in rare form going into Super Bowl LX.

If the Seattle Seahawks needed any bulletin board material, they got it from Boston Globe alum Greg Bedard, who shared this bizarre and personal attack on Seattle's offensive linemen.

Good bulletin board material from Patriots beat writer @gregabedard:



"I spent time with the @Seahawks and talked to their offensive linemen and let's just say I wasn't blown away by their quick-wittedness. The smarter the OL the better and I just don't think Seattle has it" — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) February 8, 2026

First of all, it should go without saying that this is a wildly irresponsible and inappropriate thing to say about anyone you're covering, even if they don't enjoy the INCOMPARABLE GLORY of competing for the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins or Celtics.

Second, this speaks to the broader enshitiffication of sports commentary - where the strive for hot takes overrides common sense and decency. This is how you get Druski on stage with Barry God Damn Sanders butchering the Offensive Player of the Year's name into a slur.

Third, this is at least 20% verifiably incorrect. No dumb jock breaks out a game of Catan on the night they might get picked by an NFL team - but NDSU legend Grey Zabel did just that before the Seahawks took him at No. 18 overall in this past year's draft.

The Seahawks are favored for this matchup for a very good reason: they are simply the better team, and their path to the Super Bowl was many times more difficult than the one that brought the Patriots here. Trash-talking the heavy favorite before a single snap is ridiculous - to say nothing of insulting the strongest athletes in the nation whilst hiding behind a screen.

Bedard should apologize and ask Druski for some career advice, because that seems to be the route he wants to take. Go 'Hawks.

