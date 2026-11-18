The Seattle Seahawks are 6-4 as they approach their upcoming Week 11 bye.

The Seahawks are in the mix for a playoff run in the NFC, but to achieve their goals, they need to make the most of their bye week. Here's a look at the two main goals the team should have over the next couple of days.

Find More Ways to Get Others Involved on Offense

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs with the ball after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are incredibly grateful to have Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense. The reigning offensive player of the year is looking to rack up another trophy, as he is on pace to break the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season.

With JSN on a record-breaking pace, no other receiver on the offense has more than 300 yards, including Rashid Shaheed, who signed a 3-year, $51 million contract over the offseason. The Seahawks need to find ways to get other players on the offense involved to give them more versatility and optionality.

The fact that the offense is so one-sided toward Smith-Njigba is not good for what the future holds for the team. A predictable offense is harder to win with later in the season, so the team needs to figure out how to make other players more dangerous to other teams. That opens things up for Smith-Njigba because teams will skew their game plans toward stopping him and do whatever it takes to make sure he is blanketed.

JSN has broken all of those tests this season, but eventually someone is going to figure it out. If the Seahawks can showcase a threat elsewhere, it will only make things easier for the unit.

Get Healthy for the Stretch Run

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Tory Horton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have struggled to stay healthy this season, but even with those struggles, they have maintained a winning record. Getting players like Sam Darnold and Leonard Williams back to full health, along with trade acquisition Quenton Nelson, will likely determine how far the Seahawks go this season.

One of the strengths the Seahawks had last year, which helped them win the Super Bowl, was that a lot of their top players were healthy going into the final weeks of the season. As the team heads toward Thanksgiving, they need to figure out a way to heal so they can put their best 53-man roster on the field on Sundays.

Given how talented and top-heavy the NFC is, this could ultimately be the difference between who advances to the playoffs and who is sent home earlier than they should be.

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