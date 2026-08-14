Predicting Seahawks Starters vs Cowboys in Preseason Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks will be in action this weekend as they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that Seattle won't play their established starters in the opener, which means stars such as Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Devon Witherspoon will all sit this one out. With that being the case, here's a look at which backups could take over as starters during the preseason opener.

Quarterback: Drew Lock

Jalen Milroe will be the quarterback fans want to see, but they'll have to wait until Drew Lock has his turn. The veteran remains the backup to Darnold and should lead the offense onto the field this weekend.

Running Back: George Holani

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani warms up before the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price is likely to be the starter by Week 1 of the regular season, but George Holani will get the first crack. Neither should sit out in this one as a preseason battle should help Seattle determine their best option.

Wide Receiver: Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Emmanuel Henderson

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp should sit this one out. That would leave the door open for second-year player Tory Horton and Emmanuel Henderson to make a case for themselves. They can't overlook Jake Bobo, however, who is also a starter in this prediction.

Tight End: Elijah Arroyo

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Saubert could be the starter, but Seattle should see what Elijah Arroyo can do with Lock throwing him the ball. The second-year tight end is a threat in the passing game and pairing him with Lock should allow him to display his best assets.

Offensive Line: Josh Jones (LT), Christian Haynes (LG), Olu Oluwatimi (C), Beau Stephens (RG), Amari Kight (RT)

The most interesting name on this list has to be rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens. There's still an outside chance he steals the starting spot from Anthony Bradford and gets a chance to show what he can do as a starter.

Defensive Line: Mike Morris, Brandon Pili, Rylie Mills

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have one of the top defensive lines in the NFL, but Byron Murphy, Leonard Williams, and Jarran Reed should all sit this one out.

EDGE: Derick Hall, Jared Ivey

While Derick Hall recently signed a new deal, the Seahawks might want to let him get some snaps in against Dalllas. We saw during 'Hard Knocks' that he plays with violence and it might do him some good to go full-speed after the quarterback.

Linebackers: Patrick O'Connell, Tyrice Knight

Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Patrick O'Connell and Tyrice Knight have done well in camp and could get the start with Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas enjoying a front-row seat.

Cornerback: Nehemiah Pritchett, Noah Igbinoghene

There could be a scenario where Nehemiah Pritchett and Julian Neal start on the boundary with Noah Igbinoghene filling in as the nickel. Either way, the top two cornerbacks won't suit up on Saturday.

Safeties: Bud Clark, AJ Finley

Rookie Bud Clark was initially seen as a threat to Ty Okada, but that's no longer the case. Okada has a firm grip on the job, as does Julian Love, which is why Clark and AJ Finley are the starters here.