Professional Pundits Think Highly Of The Seahawks Starting Lineup

Yesterday morning, ESPN released a fun article. Three of their analysts (Mike Clay, Aaron Schartz, and Seth Walder) teamed up to rank every team’s projected starting lineup for the 2026 season. Quarterback, running back, three receivers, two tight ends, offensive line, three defensive tackles, two edges, two linebackers, three corners, and two safeties.

It gives us something to think about as we muddle through the slowest part of the NFL offseason, which is always valuable. The list consists of the ranking itself, then the lineup (which may not be 100% accurate), a biggest strength, a biggest weakness, an X factor, and a non-starter who could end up making a big impact. How did Seattle do?

The Ranking

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were punched in at third place out of thirty-two teams. Only Los Angeles and Philadelphia were higher. It’s a pretty respectable ranking, given the team lost two and a half starters this offseason and didn’t replace any externally unless you count Rashid Shaheed. I’m not sure the Eagles have us beat, but they might, so it seems fair.

Looking at their actual projected lineup, the thing that stands out to me the most is their decision to put Zach Charbonnet as the starting running back over Jadarian Price. Between the injury and the skillsets of the two players, I believe Price will end up being the guy. I think their other picks (Okada over Clark, Jobe over Neal, Reed over Mills, etc) are correct.

Strength And Weakness

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (91) takes part in drills during mini-camp. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Clay puts the strongest point of the team at interior defensive line. This strikes me as pretty clearly correct given how good the defense, especially the run defense, was last season. Williams and Murphy are among the best players in the league at the position, and Reed remains highly qualified as a rotational tackle. No objection here.

The weakness is also a common sense choice. Running back is highlighted by Clay, with Ken Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet coming back from a torn ACL that will cost him at least a month of the season. Price is correctly identified as an unknown, and the George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, and Emanuel Wilson group as a random hodgepodge. Fair.

X Factor And Nonstarter To Know

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I really like Walder’s X factor pick, which was discussed by Michael Hanich in this space yesterday. Rashid Shaheed is identified, after a low-impact half season at wide receiver for the team in 2025. An offseason of work with Sam Darnold should make him significantly more dangerous, and in an offense with less running back talent to work with, that’s big.

Schatz picked Derick Hall as the ‘nonstarter’ to watch, which is also fair given how the Seahawks are leaning on a tight rotation of edge rushers rather than having a superstar at the position. Price would have been another fair pick if Charbonnet is considered the starter, but Hall is being depended on to increase his sack total from 2025 after his extension.

Overall

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

I’m on board with pretty much everything here. Their one miss in my mind (having Charbonnet over Price at running back) wouldn’t really change anything. Ultimately, it’s a lot of respect for what the Seahawks have built. And when you keep in mind the fact that the Seahawks are a team that prioritizes depth and special teams, it bodes well for the season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter