Pros and Cons of Seattle Seahawks Adding Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are three games into the process of the 2026 NFL Season, and there have been good signs that they remain Super Bowl contenders. Most of the Seahawks’ offense looks like a legitimate top-tier offense. Seattle currently ties for 13th in points per game (25) and ties for fourth in passing yards per game (266.7). The Seahawks will look for the running game to improve, but if it’s like last season, it will come in the middle-to-the-later part of the season.

In the meantime, eight-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill created a cryptic tweet that he might be ready for colder weather. If Hill is ready to get back on the field, he might be considering a top-tier north team for another shot at a Super Bowl. The Seahawks should be at the top of his list if he wants a chance to contend for another title.

Why Hill Should Join the Seahawks

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch to score a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have had their offense clicking in the last two games with the exception of the run game. Seattle can help take away some of the deficiencies of the run game and give quarterback Sam Darnold another deep-threat weapon.

The last time Hill played more than four games a season was in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins when he caught 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Even with a bad Dolphins offensive line and injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Hill still played at a high level.

Hill can come in and be the player that Rashid Shaheed hasn’t been able to be for the Seahawks’ offense. Shaheed has the potential to be a reliable, dynamic and, potentially explosive weapon in his first full season in Seattle. He has, however, only caught six receptions on 12 targets for 53 yards. With wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the tight ends being short-to-mid-range targets and Shaheed inefficient, the Seahawks need a fast, dynamic target for Darnold that can attack the field deep.

Why Hill Shouldn’t Join the Seahawks

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have only played four wide receivers through the first three games of the season. It appears to be by choice due to the schemes that first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is implementing. This includes multiple tight ends and a fullback being utilized. The only time Seattle’s fifth wide receiver on their roster in Montorie Foster was played was for seven special teams plays in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

Hill joining the Seahawks would create a crowded receiver room by Fleury’s standards. The Seahawks would have to make new schemes to accommodate Hill, who would likely demand to be on the field often. Hill is also coming off an early 2025 season injury in which he dislocated his knee and suffered multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. There is a good chance he is not the same speed demon and dynamic playmaker he was in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dolphins.

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