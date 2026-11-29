The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and have officially released their inactive list for the game.

Jalen Milroe, (emergency QB), Emanuel Wilson (healthy scratch), Quenton Nelson, Abraham Lucas, Chase Lundt (healthy scratch) and Jarran Reed are inactive for the Seahawks.

Today’s @Seahawks inactives; QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback. pic.twitter.com/EyzkhN3CVF — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 29, 2026

Quenton Nelson Out Once Again for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson has not played for the Seahawks, since his debut in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, which came just a few days after the team acquired him in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. There is hope that Nelson will be able to return to the lineup in Week 13 when the Seahawks play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Nelson's absence will put Anthony Bradford back in the starting lineup once again. Bradford had a strong start to the season before being demoted when Nelson arrived in Week 8. He had a stint on injured reserve for a couple of weeks but made it back in time ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will also be without Abe Lucas, who suffered an ankle injury back in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders before the bye.

The Good News

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn't all doom and gloom for the Seahawks' offensive line, as they will get Charles Cross back in the lineup today after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice to begin the week, but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday to make the start at left tackle. This will allow Josh Jones, who has filled in for Cross in the last three weeks, to start at right tackle in place of Lucas.

Here's a look at the projected starting lineup for the Seahawks' offensive line against the Niners.

Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle Charles Cross Grey Zabel Jalen Sundell Anthony Bradford Josh Jones

49ers Inactives

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Purdy (ankle), Jordan Watkins (groin), Enrique Cruz Jr., Khalid Kareem and Ephesians Prysock won't suit up for the Niners.

Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw are active against Seahawks.



Full @sutterhealth inactives: https://t.co/pSPc59eGr7 pic.twitter.com/gL4aNTuTqT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 29, 2026

Purdy is the most notable inactive, as he will miss his first game of the season. Mac Jones will start in his place.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

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