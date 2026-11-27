You would hope that, after a bye week, the Seattle Seahawks would be able to get healthy in time for their next game. For the most part, that has happened, with a few notable exceptions. The Seahawks have declared three players as out for Sunday’s game, but everyone else has the green light, with no other game statuses to speak of, so let’s get into it.

Seahawks Healthy Minus Three Notable Pieces

It’s an easy one this week. The Seahawks will be without Abraham Lucas (ankle), Quenton Nelson (knee), and Jarran Reed (toe) this weekend. We knew about Lucas and Nelson, since Macdonald announced they’d be out days ago, so the only one of current note is Reed. While Jarran is important, he is a backup behind two elite tackles and rotates in the game.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold (quadricep), Charles Cross (ankle), Nick Kallerup (ankle), Anthony Bradford (knee, illness), Ernest Jones (knee), Drew Lock (right elbow), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), Leonard Williams (stinger), Pat O’Connell (toe), DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), and Jalen Milroe (illness) are all a full go. Not a bad setup.

At this point in the season, even after a bye week, no one is truly 100% healthy. Both the offensive line injuries are also very significant, even if Abraham Lucas has been less effective this season. But overall, the Seahawks have to be encouraged by the way the roster is getting things back together in time for a stretch run that will determine everything.

49ers One Big Problem Isn’t Going Away

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I won’t bury the lead on this one. The San Francisco 49ers will be without their quarterback this weekend. Brock Purdy (ankle) has been declared out after missing all three practices this week. This is obviously the big story for this week, and definitely changes things, although Mac Jones is a very credible backup who can make things happen in this offense.

I wonder if the Purdy injury causes a cascade effect, where the 49ers decide to sit other questionable players. Jordan Watkins (groin) is already out, and Mike Evans (achilles), Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), and Dre Greenlaw (neck) are questionable. Given how risky it is for them to play with their injuries in particular, don’t be shocked if they sit Sunday too.

Siran Neal (knee, foot) and Austen Pleasants (knee) round out the questionable players, although both are backups so it’s not especially impactful either way. Everyone else is cleared to go. Ultimately, the 49ers do not need this game to accomplish their goals this regular season, so it may end up being an opportunity for them to play it safe.

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