Mike Macdonald Just Ended the Seahawks QB Controversy

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the bye week after a pair of big wins from backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Lock is 3-0 as the Seahawks starter this season, which is the same amount of wins Darnold has as the team's starter. This includes Darnold's start in Week 1 against the New England Patriots when he was substituted out of the game due to a glute injury for Lock.

Darnold's struggles and Lock's success could lead many to believe a quarterback change is on the horizon. However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shut down the possibility of switching things up when the team returns to the field in Week 12.

"Yeah, I'd say we're really optimistic that he's going to be able to get a full week's worth of work and be able to play against San Fran," Macdonald said of Darnold via Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Mike Macdonald on @SeattleSports on if they think Darnold will be able to practice next week...



"Yeah, I'd say we're really optimistic that he's going to be able to get a full week's worth of work and be able to play against San Fran." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) November 16, 2026

Sam Darnold Expected to Start in Week 12

Darnold has struggled with interceptions this season, throwing nine in seven games with the team. That has been the primary issue the Seahawks have dealt with in games where Darnold is under center. However, the Seahawks believe he still provides them with the best chance of winning moving forward.

So far this season, Lock has thrown 93 passes without an interception. He has seven touchdowns as well, including two against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. However, Lock did fumble the ball twice, which could part of the reason they aren't making a change.

The Seahawks should be basing this decision on what has happened this season rather than what happened last year. Darnold was brilliant last season, and winning a Super Bowl shouldn't go unnoticed. However, he has not performed at the same level this season as he did in 2025. Lock has been strong in his absence, which does warrant some consideration for a change.

The Seahawks have to hope that McDonald and the coaching staff are making this decision for the right reasons. It isn't about what has happened in the past, but rather about who puts the team in the best position to win in the future. Lock has shown that he can lead the team to a win more often than Darnold.

While that shouldn't be the only reason behind the decision, it should be under consideration as the team prepares for the home stretch.

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