The Seattle Seahawks are making a change to the roster ahead of their Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the team is signing Chase Lundt off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team is waving rookie cornerback Avery Smith.

The Seahawks are signing OT Chase Lundt off the Bills practice squad, per source.



To make room, Seattle is waiving CB Avery Smith. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2026

Who is Chase Lundt?

NFL Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lundt, 26, is in his second NFL season after being selected as a sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft out of UConn.

Lundt played in two games with the Bills during his rookie season but ended the year on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He was in training camp with the Bills, hoping to make their 53-man roster, but ultimately missed out. The Bills signed him to the practice squad, where he has been all season long.

During the preseason, Lundt picked up a fine of $5,868 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. Since then, he hasn't had much of an impact on the field.

This is a strange move for the Seahawks because they have already signed veteran tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster. Hart filled in for Charles Cross in the team's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it looks like the team might need more reinforcements at the tackle spot. Lundt will likely serve as the team's backup tackle, and they could utilize him if the injuries continue to pile up.

Moving on From Avery Smith

Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne makes a reception for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Avery Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks opted to waive cornerback Avery Smith to make room for Lundt on the roster. Smith was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2027 sixth-round pick, just before the 53-man roster deadline after training camp. Smith has appeared exclusively on special teams for the Seahawks, playing in 56 snaps across six games.

The Seahawks had high hopes for Smith going into the season, trading a draft pick for him, even though he went undrafted out of Toledo. It ultimately never panned out for him in Seattle.

There's a chance he could return to the practice squad at some point, but other teams, including the Chargers, could give him a look on the 53-man roster. He could get some playing time between now and the end of the year.

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