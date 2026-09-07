Sam Darnold Says Seahawks Have 'Work Cut Out For Us' Against Patriots

Week 1 is here and the Seattle Seahawks are ready to kick things off against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night.

It's a rematch of Super Bowl LX where the Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13. Since then, both teams have undergone some changes. Seattle will debut running back Jadarian Price, who replaces Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. They also have a new offensive coordinator with Brian Fleury, who replaces Klint Kubiak who took over as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

In New England, their coaching staff remains intact, but they added a dangerous wideout in A.J. Brown. That makes an already tough team more difficult to deal with, but Sam Darnold says the Seahawks are excited about the opportunity, while adding that he and the Seahawks have "our work cut out for us."

"You as well. No, you know, it's a great opportunity for us. Obviously, this is a really good football team coming in here in New England. Really good defense, offense, good special teams, obviously, and, you know, really good coaching staff. So, you know, we got our work cut out for us, but it's exciting. Exciting to have football back and just ready to go," Darnold said.

Sam Darnold says of facing the Patriots to begin the season: “We’ve got our work cut out for us, but it’s exciting.” pic.twitter.com/4QkxT0Em8s — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 6, 2026

Despite familiarity, Seahawks and Patriots rematch will have its differences

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold was then asked what is different for the Seahawks as they prepare to face the Patriots, who were the last team they played in a meaningful game.

"That presents its own challenges for sure. Being able to see, you know, it's a similar defense, obviously, that we played our last game. But, you know, they could have some different wrinkles. So we just got to be prepared on everything and or for everything. And then I think a big thing as well this game is going to be communication on the sideline, how we adjust to certain things that we see out there."

For Seattle, the biggest change that needs to worry them has to be the addition of Brown. He's a tough player to matchup with one-on-one and the Seahawks aren't exactly flush with talent at cornerback.

Devon Witherspoon is a legit star and they kept Josh Jobe, but the depth behind the two of them is concerning. Seattle will have to slow down Brown, but they can't overlook Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas.

On offense, they will lean heavily on Price, but there's still some unknowns when it comes to Fleury as the play-caller. Darnold knows these are some of the concerns they have to focus on as they look to hand the Patriots another loss and begin the new season at 1-0.

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