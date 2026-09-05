3 Seattle Seahawks Under Most Pressure Entering Week 1 of 2026 Season

The Seattle Seahawks officially begin their Super Bowl championship defense on Wednesday as they host the New England Patriots in a rematch from the title game.

Seattle has had a quiet offseason, which is surprising considering they're the champions and were on the popular HBO seris Hard Knocks. Still, the attention has gone to several other franchises, including their biggest NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

This could play into the team's favor since it means the pressure will be at a minimum. While that's true for the franchise as a whole, these three players enter Week 1 facing immense individual pressure to succeed.

Jason Myers, K

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers watches his field goal during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason Myers enters his 12th NFL season and has been one of the more steady kickers throughout his career. He's connected on 85.6 percent of his career field goal attempts and has made 86.2 percent of his kicks over the past seven years with Seattle.

Entering Week 1, however, Myers has been on shaky ground. He missed at least one kick (field goal or extra point) in each of the Seahawk's three preseason games. In all, he was 2-for-5 on field goal and 2-for-4 on extra points. His final attempt was a 52-yarder in the preseason finale, which would have given his team the win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the game ended in a 9-9 tie.

Despite his struggles, Myers is the only kicker on the roster but if he struggles to start the season, he could be in danger of losing his spot. He could also lose out on a lot of money considering he's entering free agency next offseason.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has been a question mark for a couple of years for Seattle, especially along the interior. They saw improvement at center when Jalen Sundell took over and Grey Zabel was solid as a rookie at left guard. At right guard, there were still some concerns with Anthony Bradford earning a mere 50.6 from PFF, which was 70th out of 81 ranked guards.

Bradford looked far more confident during camp, and he's entering a contract year which could give him more motivation. That said, he will have a lot of eyes on him since he's been identified as the primary concern on the offensive line. If he's unable to live up to the pressure, Seattle might consider rookie Beau Stephens, but for now, Bradford is holding off the fifth-round pick.

Jadarian Price, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl MVP but then left in free agency. Walker signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Seattle decided to replace him by using their first-round pick on Notre Dame's Jadarian Price.

They have Zach Charbonnet as well, but he's on the PUP to start the season and will miss at least the first four games, and probably more. That means the ground game will be dependent on Price, who didn't take a snap during the preseason.

Price has all the tools to be a success, but taking his first NFL snap during a prime time game to kick off the season means he will be facing immense pressure. How he handles that will go a long way toward deciding Seattle's trajectory early in the year.

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