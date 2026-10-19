Seahawks' Best and Worst Case Scenario Before Bye-Week in Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks are in their unofficial mini-bye week after playing a Thursday Night Football game. The Seahawks are coming out of the game with a 3-3 overall record and have lost three of their last four games. They’ve officially matched the same number of losses from last season in only six games played. Among Seattle’s biggest problems are its poor run game, turnovers, quarterback Sam Darnold’s crucial interceptions during crunch time and improper player usage, mostly on offense.

​The good news is that the Seahawks have some extra time to prepare for the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (5-0 as of Sunday morning). The bad news is they have a lot to fix up if they want to develop good habits to maintain and develop during their bye week. Three of the four teams Seattle will face before its bye-week in Week 11 are teams that entered Week 6 currently projected to make the playoffs.

​Best Case Scenario for Seahawks

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks have 10 days to prepare for the Chiefs at home, while the Chiefs have six after their win over the Los Angeles Chargers. There will be time for the Seahawks to implement the new idea and adaptations from the Seahawks’ four games. The Seahawks are not only facing an undefeated team, but they are facing their former starting running back/Super Bowl LXI MVP Kenneth Walker III.

​The Seahawks could give Walker and the Chiefs one of their worst performances of the season while redefining their issues in the run game and their turnovers. This would then give the team momentum to prepare for the Week 8 road game versus the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

​The Seahawks would then go on a manageable run in Week 9 and 10 in a home game versus the Arizona Cardinals and at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks will be mentally ready for the Raiders, led by their head coach and former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. There is a good chance that Seattle will be 6-4 or 7-3 if they manage to get the offense’s communication and utilization problems adjusted.

​Worst Case Scenario for Seahawks

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Just as there is always hope, there is a chance that the Seahawks continue their self-destruction. The miscommunication between the offensive coaches and players might be too much for the team to recover. Even if the Seahawks implement some changes to their team, all of that could go to the back of their minds if the Chiefs find ways to make the Seahawks.

​If Darnold continues to go through his patterns of poor decision-making that lead to late-game turnovers, the offensive line continues to get pushed at the line of scrimmage, or if the running backs turn the ball over or show poor vision, the Seahawks’ offense will be limited. They will find rare scoring opportunities against any of the upcoming four teams.

​Seattle could easily lose the next two games and then win against Arizona before losing to Las Vegas. This would put the Seahawks at 4-6 going into the bye week before they face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (as of Sunday) in Week 12. The ultimate worst-case scenario would be for Seattle to lose to Arizona as well, to go to 3-7, leaving the highly unlikely chance to make the playoffs.

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