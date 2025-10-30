Seahawks catch big break vs. Commanders with Terry McLaurin news
The Seattle Seahawks may be catching former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his Washington Commanders at the exact right time.
Last year, the Commanders made a surprise run deep into the playoffs, making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game before they got eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
This season it's been a tougher go so far, as Washington comes into Week 9 with just a 3-5 record. The Commanders are also going to be missing a couple big pieces for their Sunday night matchup with the Seahawks.
According to Nick Shook at NFL.com, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has re-aggravated a quad injury and will not be in the lineup against Seattle this week.
"Receiver Terry McLaurin re-injured his quadriceps and will miss Washington's Week 9 game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Wednesday. McLaurin already has missed four games due to the injury and had only just returned to action this past Monday."
McLaurin led Washington in receiving yards last season with 1,096 to go with 13 touchdowns. Their next-highest receiver was tight end Zach Ertz, who finished the year with 654.
This year with McLaurin missing so much time it's been Deebo Samuel leading the Commanders in this stat. Going into week 9 he has a team-high 326 yards. Meanwhile, McLaurin has managed just 206 in four games.
It's a serious blow for Washington's offense. However, they got some good news on yesterday's injury report, as starting quarterback Jayden Daniels missed their Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury but was listed as a full participant at practice. That puts him on pace to start against the Seahawks.
Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was also on Washington's injury report, but he was also a full participant with a thumb injury.
As for Seattle, safety Julian Love, tight end Eric Saubert and wide receiver Dareke Young all sat out Wednesday's practice. We will monitor their status as the week goes forward.
