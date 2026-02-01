Seahawks Get Concerning Update From NFL Insider on Klint Kubiak-Raiders Front

The Seattle Seahawks came closer than any other team, but the NFL hasn't seen a repeat Super Bowl winner since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-2004. A lot of different factors make it extremely difficult to win two rings in a row, but the top reason is probably the inevitable brain drain each team suffers after winning the Lombardi.

Losing your key pending free agents to other teams is only part of that equation. Super Bowl winners also tend to lose their best assistants, who go on to take better jobs elsewhere around the league.

As for these Seahawks, they have a ton of excellent young talents who are about to become free agents in March. They may also be losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who appears to be the front-runner to succeed Pete Carroll as the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The latest news on this front is not good for Seattle. Rumor has it that team owner Mark Davis dined with Kubiak at a steakhouse on Friday night. Whether that was the form it took or not, according to Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz, the meeting went well.

The #Raiders just wrapped up a second interview with #Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, per sources.



“Went well,” I was told. https://t.co/z3ZUz7MCqr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 1, 2026

Now that we have officially entered Super Bowl week, the Raiders won't be able to speak with Kubiak again about their head coach opening until next week.

Other outside possibilities include Kubiak going to the Arizona Cardinals, but the latest reporting suggests Kubiak would rather stay in Seattle than get on board for that trainwreck.

There's also at least on other candidate in the mix for the Raiders' job, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

That being said, all signs seem to point to Kubiak leaving the Seahawks to be the next head coach of the Raiders.

What little hope there is for Kubiak to stay in Seattle lies in him recognizing the immense challenges facing the organization. While the Raiders have a ton of salary cap room and the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, they also have one of the weakest rosters in the NFL. There are blue chip talents at running back, tight end and edge, but that's it as far as promising pieces to build around goes.

Another factor to consider is quarterback, where the Raiders are expected to move on from Geno Smith and draft Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman this season but does not appear to be a great fit for the system that Kubiak runs.

Then again, even a messy situation will be hard to resist for Kubiak, who has worked for five different NFL teams over the last five years and stands to get a massive raise if he does step up into a head coach position.

