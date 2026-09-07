Super Bowl LX Rematch, 4 Other Things to Know About Seahawks vs. Patriots

For just the third time, the two teams that met in the Super Bowl will battle each other in Week 1 of the regular season. The first time was in 1970, when the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs clashed less than a year after the latter handed the Purple Gang a 23-7 loss in Super Bowl IV.

The last occurrence was in 2016, when the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers renewed acquaintances seven months after the Men from Mile High handed Cam Newton and company a 24-10 setback in Super Bowl 50.

The Seattle Seahawks owned a 3-2 record after five weeks in 2025, then lost just one more game the rest of the season. Quarterback Sam Darnold played turnover-free football during the postseason, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Mike Macdonald’s team allowed the fewest points in the league.

Just as was the case in Super Bowl LX, Seattle’s opponent is the New England Patriots. Macdonald’s club had its away with Mike Vrabel’s club in February at Santa Clara. Will that be the case once again, or will a bolstered Patriots’ passing attack make a difference in this rematch?

Seahawks vs. Patriots History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will mark the third consecutive season that these franchises will square off. In Week 2 of 2024, Mike Macdonald’s club came away with a 23-20 overtime win at Foxborough in the last regular-season clash between the clubs. Of course, the Seahawks bested the Patriots in Super Bowl LX by a 29-13 score.

Now the Pats travel to Seattle for the first time since 2020, that visit resulting in a 35-30 setback. Including the postseason, the Seahawks have won four straight games in this series dating back to 2016.

Patriots Must Keep QB Drake Maye Out of Harm’s Way

DRAKE MAYE FUMBLES 🤯



Derick Hall forces the fumble and Byron Murphy recovers to give the Seahawks their first forced turnover 💪



pic.twitter.com/m4DTyB7KAO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2026



The Pats had problems protecting their young signal-caller during their four-game postseason run a year ago. Drake Maye was sacked 21 times, six of those on Super Sunday vs. the Seahawks. Can Mike Vrabel’s team fend off a deep Seattle pass rush that boasted four players with six or more sacks this past season?



The last time Macdonald’s club lost a game was in Week 11 of 2025. Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold served up four interceptions in a 21-19 setback to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Since then and including the playoffs, the ‘Hawks have won 10 straight—doubling up their opponents (290-145) on the scoreboard.





Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ RB Jadarian Price

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps any other year, the Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles might have been the trade of the year. And it looked that way until the Los Angeles Rams dealt for Myles Garrett. The former Eagle and ex-Packers’ wideout Romeo Doubs gives Maye two big-play targets.

The final pick in the first round of April’s draft has big shoes to fill. Jadarian Price takes over for Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Price did not play during the preseason after totaling 1,211 total combined yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season with the Fighting Irish.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter