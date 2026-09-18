Seahawks Expert Pick Roundup: Experts See Cardinals Giving Seattle a Fight

After defeating the New England Patriots in Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks now turn their attention to the Arizona Cardinals. The defending champs will be on the road for their first NFC West showdown, and it's safe to say they're the favorites.

Seattle is coming off a 14-win season which ended in a Super Bowl victory. Arizona, on the other hand, has fewer than 14 wins over the past two seasons combined, coming off a 3-14 campaign in 2025.

The Cardinals did, however, secure a shocking win in Week 1, handing Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers a 26-14 defeat. Now, they face one of Harbaugh's former proteges in Mike Macdonald. A roundup of expert predictions confirms that Seattle is favored, but this could be a tougher battle than the Seahawks are used to when taking on the Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

The entire SI staff sees Seattle coming away with the win, and as a spoiler alert, that's the theme of the day in this roundup.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 19

Eric Moody: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23

Seth Walder: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 13

Walder sees this being a 10-point win, and his bold prediction has Jadarian Price putting up his first breakout performance. The rest of the crew at ESPN sees it being much closer, but again, it's unanimous with Seattle as the predicted winner.

"Seahawks rookie RB Jadarian Price will record 100 total yards. I imagine the Seahawks will want to rely on the ground game and defense with Lock starting in place of Darnold. Price looked good in Week 1, so even if he's still sharing the RB workload with George Holani, he could have a big game." Walder wrote.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks with QB Jacoby Brissett against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Kaufman: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 16

Nate Davis: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 17

Richard Morin: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 14

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

Again, everyone on this site picks the Seahawks, although everyone at USA Today sees it being a one-score game. Adam Kaufman has the biggest spread, seeing Seattle win by eight. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz sees it being closer, giving props to Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur, who was impressive as a play-caller in Week 1.

"Is it a stretch to say that the defending champs might have to endure a close call against their divisional cellar-dweller? With Drew Lock being a grab bag behind center, there's less of a sense of certainty that Mike Macdonald's crew otherwise might enjoy. Arizona scored a combined 42 points in its two meetings with Seattle last season, and Mike LaFleur's creativity as a play-caller could go a long way toward at least keeping the Cardinals competitive here," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks 16-13

Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks 20-18

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks 21-17

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks 17-10

Dan Parr: Seahawks 26-20

Another group of picks that have Seattle winning in a close one. The Cardinals outperformed expectations in Week 1, but Brooke Cersosimo says they won't be able to move the ball as easily against Mike Macdonald as they did the Chargers.

"As impressed as I was with Mike LaFleur's balanced and efficient offense last time out, I'm unsure whether Jacoby Brissett, Jeremiyah Love and friends can move the ball as easily against Mike Macdonald's vaunted defense -- specifically the secondary. That unit, which smacked the Pats in the mouth again, sets the tone and can help Seattle tread water until Darnold returns," Cersosimo wrote.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Florio: Seahawks 23-20

Mike Florio thinks the Cardinals will make it close, but gives Drew Lock and the Seahawks the edge thanks largely to their extra time off. After playing Wednesday night in Week 1, they had a mini-bye to prepare, which gives them a huge advantage.

"The extra time to prepare will make a difference for Seattle, especially with Drew Lock replacing Sam Darnold. Last year, the Cardinals gave the Seahawks all they could handle on a Thursday night in Arizona," Florio wrote. "Could the home team do it again?"

The two teams will square off this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT in Glendale, Arizona. Tune in to see if the experts got this one right, or if the Cardinals can shock the Seahawks.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter