Thursday’s injury report is where things typically start to get real, so let’s see what both teams have to offer up. Yesterday’s initial report was long and had some serious points of concern for both teams, so today is important. I can tell you that a couple members of the Seattle Seahawks got good news today, while the San Francisco 49ers may be down their top player.

Seahawks Shuffle Around Statuses

Sam Darnold (quadricep) is still a full participant, so he’ll be under center on Sunday. One significant improvement was Charles Cross (ankle), who got full participation after a limited one yesterday. Nick Kallerup (ankle) similarly upgraded to full, and while Nick is a backup, he’s become a fairly important one in this offense thanks to his blocking.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Bradford (knee, illness), Ernest Jones (knee), Drew Lock (right elbow), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) and Leonard Williams (stinger) all held at limited. Pat O’Connell (toe) was downgraded from full to limited, although that’s obviously of very limited impact. Much more important is DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) being limited, indicating that he’ll play.

The newcomer today was Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), who was limited with either a new injury or a recurrence of an old one. It’s not yet possible to decipher what the injury might mean, but Nwosu is a player that has gone through a lot of injuries in recent seasons, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s serious. Tomorrow will tell us much more about the circumstances.

Jalen Milroe (illness), Abraham Lucas (ankle), and Quenton Nelson (knee) remain out of practice, although there’s not much to say there since Milroe is a third stringer and Lucas and Nelson are already announced as out. Jarran Reed (toe) is still a DNP, a concerning sign that he may not be available, although hope remains he’s just getting extra rest.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers Still Have One Big Problem

Mostly, things are fine in San Francisco. Romello Height (hand), Khalil Kareem (ankle), and Mykel Williams (hand) remained full participants. Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams went from rest days yesterday to full practices today, so no issue there either. Austen Pleasants (knee) also went full, so he’ll be available in the event of a tackle injury.

Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Carver Willis (illness) were limited again, I have to imagine both will play. Dre Greenlaw (neck) and Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) were also limited, but I’m less sure about their availability due to the nature of their injuries. Mike Evans (achilles) was limited, and we all know he’s playing anyway. Mostly, it’s going according to plan.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siran Neal (knee, foot) and Jordan Watkins (groin) look on track to miss the game after DNPs, but that’s not the big headline here. They’re both backups. Brock Purdy (ankle) is not, and after a second straight DNP, it’s now seeming fairly likely he misses the game on Sunday and we get Mac Jones. Check in tomorrow for the final word, when all eyes will be on that ankle.

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