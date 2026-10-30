What Should the Seahawks Do With Anthony Bradford?

The making of an omelet requires the breaking of a few eggs. And in the case of the Seattle Seahawks trading for Quenton Nelson, those eggs have come in the form of a third round pick, a fifth round pick, and ten million dollars in 2026 cap commitments. There’s a fourth egg as well that is less obvious, but worth considering, in the form of Anthony Bradford.

Bad Luck Bradford

Mike Macdonald laid it out during yesterday’s press conference. Quenton Nelson will take up the left guard position, and Grey Zabel is going to right guard. This means Anthony Bradford is hitting the bench. It’s probably the best decision the team could make right now, although I have serious concerns about it, but it leaves Bradford in an unfortunate spot.

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bradford is a little more than four months away from hitting the open market as a free agent. The next ten games plus postseason was going to go a long way in determining his value on his next contract. For him to get benched at this juncture is tragic for him, after the work he did helping this team win a super bowl last season. I can’t help but feel for him.

A Trade On The Horizon?

Because of this, I wonder if the Seahawks might turn around and flip Anthony Bradford between now and the trade deadline. Such a move could recoup the fifth rounder the team gave up in the Nelson trade, leaving just the third, which likely gets recouped as well if Nelson walks in free agency in March. There’s nearly two weeks to find a suitor for him.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s also a chance to do right by Anthony, who deserves a chance to start right now, and is good enough to do so despite his shortcomings. Also keep in mind the nature of the upcoming 2027 draft class, which looks excellent so far, so giving up some depth for another shot at that class is a reasonable risk. If Beau Stephens is ready to be a backup, then it makes sense.

Reasons To Hold Fast

I’m concerned about the Grey Zabel element of this switch-up. I’m old enough to prefer my right guards to be road graders who can overwhelm with strength, and I don’t see Zabel as being that. Combine that finesse skillset with his lack of experience on the right side, and I could see this being a bumpy transition. Maybe bumpy enough to get Bradford back onto the field.

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) pushes Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So maybe you hold onto him just because of that. Even if that doesn’t happen, an injury is always in play, and holding onto Bradford bails you out if either guard goes down. We got a decent look at Stephens over the last month, and he doesn’t look ready to fill in. Ultimately, this team is trying to win it all this season, and that’s worth a lot more than a day three pick.

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