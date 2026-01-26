Patriots Defense Using Doubt To Fuel Super Bowl Appearance

For the last three weeks, the discussions surrounding the New England Patriots' postseason schedule was about how good the other defenses were.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos all came into the matchup with the AFC East champs as the "better" defense, some would say. Those in the Patriots locker room would take exception to that opinion.

After the Patriots' 10-7 win over the Broncos, including some major stops on defense, it's now official: New England owns the best defensive unit in the AFC, and maybe the entire National Football League.

"We’ve got a lot of guys that’ve been counted out," defensive tackle Milton Williams said. "Nobody really believed in us and what we can do. They’re probably going to say, ‘It’s just how (the Broncos) played. We ain’t do nothing. It’s what they did.’ We’ve got one more game to go out there and take care of business and see if we will get some credit then."

Sure, the Broncos might have been starting a backup quarterback in Jarrett Stidham. But by most numbers, they boasted the league's top offensive line. As a result, the Patriots made life difficult for Stidham and the Broncos.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High.

They sacked Stidham three times and clogged up plenty of running lanes in the process. Williams hit the quarterback twice in the win, and a game-clinching interception by cornerback Christian Gonzalez punched New England's ticket to their first Super Bowl since 2018.

It wasn't even just on defense where players excelled. On special teams, defensive players also showed out. With Denver kicker Wil Lutz attempting what would have been a game-tying field goal, his kick was blocked by unsung defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III.

"I just jumped in the air and I got a taste of the ball," said Taylor, who was elevated off of the practice squad earlier in the week. "It was exciting man. Just the rush and adrenaline coming through my body knowing that I helped the team win."

The Patriots Leaned On Their Defense To Seal AFC Title

The snowy win wasn't high scoring at all, and the defense lived up to the elements. They held the Broncos' rushing attack to just 79 yards on the ground and 3.3 yards per carry. Now, the league's top offensive line is heading home -- something Williams is happy about.

"I heard that all week," Williams said. "I don’t care about numbers and all that. Whatever. We’ve gotta go out there and we’ve gotta play. All that stuff doesn’t matter. When you get between the lines, we’ll see what’s going to happen. Cut the tape on and see what happened today."

Williams' running mate, Christian Barmore, echoed his teammate's feelings.

"Our coach, Clint (McMillan), was telling us they were the No. 1 offensive line," Barmore said. "People been saying they were going to run the ball. We came in ready. We don’t have to talk. I feel like we have the best d-line in the league."

