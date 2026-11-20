The Seattle Seahawks are at the bye week, looking ahead to their final seven games of the season.

The team has over 20 players expected to hit free agency at the end of the season, some of whom Seattle will want to keep to continue their winning trends. Here's a look at three players who are likely on the team's radar to try and return for next season.

Quenton Nelson

Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quenton Nelson is the new kid on the block after being acquired in a trade ahead of the deadline with the Indianapolis Colts. It remains to be seen if Nelson would agree to a long-term extension with the Seahawks, but Seattle would certainly entertain the idea if it was possible. Nelson is 30 years old and still has a lot of high-level football ahead of him as one of the top interior linemen in the league.

The Seahawks would consider signing him to a new deal if the price was right, but the value of his new deal will likely be determined by how he performs coming off this injury in the final seven games of the year.

Jason Myers

Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers kicks a forty-three yard field goal held by punter Michael Dickson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers has been the Seahawks' kicker for every game since 2019, but his contract is up at the end of the year. So far this season, Myers has only missed three field goals, one of which came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Myers can be one of the top kickers in the league when he's performing at his best, so the team will likely want to renegotiate a new deal with him, depending on how he performs in the last half of the season. Myers could sign a deal that keeps him in Seattle for the remainder of his career, so there should be interest on both sides to get something done.

Jalen Sundell

Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell waits to snap the football during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sundell is in a different boat than the others as an exclusive rights free agent. This means Seattle will be the only team that can negotiate with him, and they will likely keep him, considering he has played every snap this season as the team's starting center.

Sundell could earn up to $5 million on his next contract, so it is in his best interest to put his best football in front of him so that he can be rewarded with a handsome payday in the offseason.

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