Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Seahawks Soaring After Dominant Win vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks went into Week 7 with some questions to answer. They lost three of their previous four games and were set to face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only were the Chiefs unbeaten, but they were dominating thanks to former Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks, however, proved to be up to the challenge, winning 20-3. They shut down Walker and Patrick Mahomes, reminding us all why they're the defending champions.

Now as we enter Week 8, let's see what their big victory does for them in our latest NFL power rankings roundup.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 6

Connor Orr was impressed with the way the Seattle defense shut down the Chiefs this week, and he's not alone. He also praised the way offensive coordinator Brian Fleury made some adjustments to get Sam Darnold back on track.

"Like Tommy Rees and Michael Penix Jr., Brian Fleury made some critical adjustments to the new Sam Darnold reality and it paid off in a big way. Of course, completely removing the opponent’s run game and bringing the hammer with Emanuel Wilson doesn’t hurt, either," Orr wrote.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 5 | Last week: 6

ESPN ranked Seattle fifth and they decided to highlight every team's best addition this year. For Seattle, it's running back Emanuel Wilson, which seems surprising at first. The run game hasn't been great, but Wilson has kept things moving as they wait for Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet to return.

"With the Seahawks reserving all their big offseason deals for in-house extensions, they made a few bargain signings in free agency, including Wilson on a one-year, $1.6 million deal. Their run game has not been a strength, with rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price missing the past four games and Zach Charbonnet having yet to make his 2026 debut, but Wilson has helped keep it afloat. He has rushed for 403 yards (3.6-yard average) and three touchdowns, with another touchdown through the air," Brady Henderson wrote.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 7 | Last week: 10

Chad Graff and Josh Kendall of The Athletic moved Seattle from No. 10 to No. 7 after knocking off Kansas City. Like just about everyone else, they walked away from this game wildly impressed with head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

"Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde’s defense must be terrifying for opposing quarterbacks. The Vikings’ defense gets all the attention, and rightly so. But the Seahawks are right behind Minnesota in most metrics, and that unit was dominant against the Chiefs on Sunday night."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 7 | Last week: 9

Gary Davenport said the Seahawks needed their win against the Chiefs. They were in the midst of a struggle and falling to 3-4 would have been devastating. Still, they have a tough task coming up in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears and we can learn even more about them based on how they perform in that one.

"The road doesn't get any easier in the short term. Next week brings a visit from maybe the NFL's best offense in Caleb Williams and the Bears," Davenport wrote. "After dropping three of four, though, Seattle needed a performance like this."

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 6 | Last week: 7

Pete Prisco was happy with the defense, but he was really impressed that Seattle's rushing attack showed up. If they can continue to move the ball on the ground, they could become a major threat once again.

"The defense was outstanding in the victory over the Chiefs, but the really good news was the running game came alive. That's a must for this team's offense to succeed," Prisco wrote.

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