Is Russell Wilson Making Push To Join Seahawks in 2026?

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for another big Super Bowl run this upcoming season. This was a team that shocked everyone who didn't believe in the vision of head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff. Now players are eager to be included, with some making pushes. Among them is 10-time Pro-Bowler and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who posted on social media about his visit to Seattle and praised the city where he played for 10 seasons. Wilson could be aiming for one more season with the Seahawks.

Why Wilson Wants One More Season in Seattle

Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks for an open receiver during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. San Francisco defeated Seattle 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Wilson is in the twilight of his Hall of Fame career. After being traded to the Denver Broncos, a team he preferred in the 2021 offseason, Wilson never had the same amount of success he had with the Seahawks. He had two nearly disastrous seasons with Denver, a decent season in Pittsburgh in 2024, and an embarrassing 2025 season with the New York Giants.

There are reports that Wilson might retire and go into broadcasting. Other reports say he might join the New York Jets, where their projected starting quarterback is former Seahawks teammate Geno Smith. The timing of Wilson’s social media post might suggest he is making the push to Seattle.

His relationship with the Seahawks was damaged when his diva-like attitude led to him being traded to the Broncos, where he would have his own office. If he were to join the Seahawks, it would be a special retirement tour with some special presentations, but he wouldn’t receive special treatment on the field. Wilson might be trying to make his treatment of the organization and the city for how his tenure ended, and he wants one more run to remember the good times instead of retiring. Plus, one more attempt at being on a Super Bowl-winning team might be an extra push.

Do the Seahawks Even Think About a Potential Reunion?

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from pressure against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

From the Seahawks’ perspective, there isn’t much to benefit from Wilson joining the team. Wilson’s presence might be good for publicity and give a special farewell session, but he doesn’t provide much on the field. The Seahawks have three quarterbacks in Super Bowl winner Sam Darnold, a capable backup in Drew Lock, and a potential dynamic weapon in Jalen Milroe. Wilson’s addition to the team means either Lock or Milroe would be cut or traded.

The last time Wilson played, he was booed by Giants fans after giving up a lead. He was then demoted to the third-string quarterback. Wilson will be 38 years old during the 2026 NFL Season.

At this point in his career, he is more of a liability on the field, even though he wants to be the starter. He won’t get that chance with the Seahawks, and the only time he would see the field is if he were given a final series in a blowout or final game, or if Darnold and Lock/Milroe were injured. It is appealing to have a special moment for Wilson, but it might be best to give him a one-day contract to retire as a Seahawk.

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