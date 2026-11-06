Seahawks Injury Report Paints a Troubling Picture for Many Players

Do the Seattle Seahawks need all hands on deck to beat a heavily-wounded Arizona Cardinals squad this upcoming weekend? We’re about to find out the hard way, because after Friday’s report, it’s clear they will have many hands not on deck. While I don’t believe it’s sufficient to excuse a loss, it’s fair to say this week is about survival more than anything else.

The Seahawks Have Big Problems

Let’s not bury the lead here. The Seahawks have six starters out for this one. Sam Darnold (ribs, quadricep), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Charles Cross (ankle), Quenton Nelson (knee), Leonard Williams (stinger), and Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) will be sidelined this week, which is a lot to swallow for any team. Brandon Pili (back) will also miss the game.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nelson miss in particular stands out, given he was just acquired a week ago and is known for almost never missing games. Per Macdonald, Nelson’s need for a minor procedure that has him week-to-week came up in the last 24 hours. The offensive line will now flip back to the prior arrangement, with Grey Zabel at left guard and Anthony Bradford at right.

Connor O’Toole (foot) is questionable. Everyone else is cleared to go. Anthony Bradford (knee) and Tyrice Knight (thigh) being healthy is not insignificant, and Drew Lock (right elbow) getting firmly backed as the starter is very important. Nick Emmanwori (shoulder), Tory Horton (hand), Derick Hall (back), and Ernest Jones (ankle) are also in the clear. Not all bad news.

The Cardinals Are Not Much Better Off

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things aren’t quite as much of a punch to the stomach for Cardinals fans, but they are no less beat up than Seattle. Bam Knight (concussion), Jayden Williams (knee), and Jon Gaines II (ankle) have been declared out. Combined with the other, long-term injuries on this squad, this means Arizona has third stringers at left tackle and right guard this week.

Unless the questionable Isaiah Adams (ankle), who has yet to be activated off injured reserve, manages to make it back in time. The odds seem against him, but the Cardinals didn’t rule it out entirely. Max Melton (knee) and Walter Nolen III (knee) are also questionable, putting further potential dents into a defense that has been a liability so far this season.

Beyond that, the Cardinals had several players get rest days earlier this week who were never in danger of not playing, like Budda Baker, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat. Reggie Virgil (back) is also in the clear. Michael Wilson (ribs) is playing, but he’s by no means healthy, so we’ll see if he can get through the whole game.

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