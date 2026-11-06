Seahawks Mailbag: 4 Questions Leading Into The Cardinals Game

It’s a new low point for the 2026 Seattle Seahawks after the punishing loss to the Chicago Bears, and there’s a season to save these next few weeks. I asked my discord server what their biggest questions about the team are right now. Let’s take a look at what’s on the mind of the fans. The wording of the questions has been lightly edited for this article.

Putting The Cart Before The Horse

“Who should be the playcaller when Fleury gets canned: Peetz or Outten?”

Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant coach Jake Peetz during training camp at UC Irvine. | USA TODAY Sports

We’re not to the point of Fleury getting canned yet, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Schneider and Macdonald take the perspective of it never being a good idea to make a midseason firing. So I wouldn’t assume anything is imminent, especially if the offense produces against two of the NFL’s worst defenses the next two weeks. But from my perspective, it’s Peetz.

He’s the guy who you liked enough to keep around after 2024 when Ryan Grubb and many other offensive coaches were let go. He also has one year of playcalling experience, although it was in college with the 2021 LSU Tigers. I’d take that over Outten’s two games of calling plays for Denver in 2022, although neither is great. See what Jake has first.

A Change Of Perspective

“Why hasn’t Fleury switched to calling plays in the booth?”

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (27) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s yet another reason why Fleury’s incompetence so far is particularly maddening to me. He seems extremely set in his ways and unwilling to try new things. That might make sense for someone who has been doing this for decades and just can’t adjust to the modern direction of the game, but Fleury is a first-time playcaller. He shouldn’t be that married to anything.

Fleury even said before the season that he’d try both sideline and booth playcalling, and given how this has been a disaster on the sideline so far it’s mind-boggling he wouldn’t at least try. Generally speaking, I expect pretty much all coaches in professional sports to be stubborn, but I don’t think it’s a particularly good excuse here. Adapt or find yourself out of a job fast.

The Threshold

“What will it take for the Seahawks to fire Fleury mid-season?”

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have to believe that a bad game against the Arizona Cardinals or Las Vegas Raiders will do it, since the team then has a bye week to consider such a change. Those are two of the worst defenses in the NFL, and the Cardinals in particular should be an easy mark since this offense had their way with them just two months ago. There has to be a limit to the patience.

But again, I think there are a lot of NFL minds who believe that a coaching change is never justified mid-season, and we may have some of those minds in our organization right now. I can understand the reasoning one might have to refuse to partake in such a practice, but if the team is a playoff long-shot (which a loss in the next two games would cause), there’s no risk.

Another Reclamation Project QB?

“If Drew Lock plays well in the Cardinals game and beyond, can he be Sam Darnold’s replacement?”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) looks on during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I may be getting ahead of myself a little bit here, but my honest sense is that Darnold’s time in Seattle is up no matter what. He’s had every opportunity to right the ship this year and show some signs that his time under Kyle Shanahan, Kevin O’Connell, and Klint Kubiak in recent seasons had rubbed off on him. Clearly, it hasn’t. There’s no future here.

He’s up for an extension this offseason and his cap hit in 2027 is too big to hold. So unless Lock is truly putrid in the coming weeks or gets hurt, I’m riding with him the rest of the way. As for beyond this season, I can see it as a bridge for 2027. I’m skeptical of him becoming a franchise QB, even a low-tier one, but we’ve been down this road before, so I’ll keep an open mind.

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