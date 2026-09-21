6 Winners & 2 Losers From Seahawks Dominant Week 2 Win Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks escaped with a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. In Week 2, they made sure there would be no late drama.

Seattle was on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, and it was a tough battle for the first 30 minutes. The two teams went into halftime with the score tied 7-7. Drew Lock and the Seahawks' offense exploded after that, ultimately winning 31-7.

The Seahawks will turn their attention to the Washington Commanders, who they will face next Sunday. Before we worry about that game, let's take some time to look back at their commanding Week 2 win and see who stood out as winners and losers.

Winner: Leonard Williams, DT

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams and Ernest Jones tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leonard Williams tackled Tyler Allgeier for a one-yard loss on third-and-one to force an early three-and-out and a punt from Arizona. On the Cardinals' second drive, Williams again made a big play on third down. This time, he sacked Jacoby Brissett for a seven-yard loss, setting up fourth-and-13.

Williams is the leader of this defense and his early work set the tone for what ended up being a dominant performance.

Winner: Emanuel Wilson, RB

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock hands off the ball to running back Emanuel Wilson against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price suffered a chest injury during the win over Arizona, which opened the door for Emanuel Wilson. The former Green Bay Packer took advantage, rushing for 91 yards on 21 attempts. He outperformed George Holani and could have the RB2 job locked up until Zach Charbonnet returns following that performance.

Loser: George Holani, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As impressive as Wilson was in Week 2, George Holani was unable to take advantage of his opportunities. Holani had just 13 yards on four attempts. During the preseason, he was seen as a contender for the starting job, but now he might be in danger of losing his spot once Charbonnet is back.

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took just two snaps after the defense forced a quick three-and-out for Seattle to take the lead. Jaxon Smith-Njigba got free in the secondary, and Drew Lock dropped a pass right into his hands for an 82-yard touchdown.

82 YARDS FOR JSN



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For JSN, that catch gives him a new career high for longest reception, beating his previous best of 63 yards.

He scored a second touchdown in the third quarter, beating one-on-one coverage to give Seattle a 14-7 lead. He completed that hat trick with a third touchdown, ending the day with 155 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

Loser: Rodney Thomas II, S

Safety Rodney Thomas II has been pressed into action with Ty Okada injured. On Sunday, he was hit with a pass interference on a third-and-five late in the first quarter, giving the Cardinals a fresh set of downs. Arizona responded by finishing the drive with a touchdown from tight end Trey McBride, which made it a 7-7 game. Thomas settled down after that, but it was a slow start.

Winner: Chazz Surratt, LB

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opening kickoff of the second half could have been disastrous for the Seahawks. Return man Rashid Shaheed fumbled the ball, but a heads-up play from Chazz Surratt turned the mistake into a huge win. Surratt not only scooped up the ball, but took off for a 35-yard gain, giving the Seahawks the ball at the Arizona 37, setting them up for their second scoring drive of the game.

Winner: Julian Love, S

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Love had six tackles and an interception in Week 1 and was all over the field again in Week 2. His biggest play came early in the third quarter when he made an incredible interception, just getting his hand under the ball to haul it in. This came right after Smith-Njigba made it a 14-7 lead and allowed the Seahawks to extend their lead to two scores.

Winner: Drew Lock, QB

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock looks to throw in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a game from Drew Lock. In Week 1, he did just enough to give Seattle a chance to win. In Week 2, he was one of the primary driving forces on offense. Lock completed 19-of-26 attempts for 235 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. The Seahawks had faith in Lock's ability to lead them while Sam Darnold was injured, and that faith has to be through the roof after this performance.

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