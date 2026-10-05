Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Delivers Good News on Leonard Williams Injury

The Seattle Seahawks were without one of their top defensive players for part of the second half of Sunday's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers once defensive lineman Leonard Williams suffered a lower body injury.

Williams limped off the field and did not return to the game. An already quiet day for the All-Pro defender ended early, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had positive news about Williams after the game.

“He’s got an ankle [injury] … it doesn’t look serious right now, which is positive news, but we’ll see,” Macdonald told reporters.

Williams didn't log any tackles but did have one quarterback hit before his injury. He had logged 13 tackles, 3.0 sacks and five tackles for loss in the team's previous three games, helping lead a Seahawks defense that has remained one of the best in the league this season.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after an interception to seal the win against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 32 years old, Williams has continued to play at an All-Pro level in his 12th NFL season for a Super Bowl-winning defense. He earned his first-ever Second Team All-Pro nod in 2025 with 62 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and a pick-six.

Seattle's game plan would vary drastically if Williams isn't ready to go for Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams is the heart of the team's defensive line next to Byron Murphy II and Jarran Reed, and he opens up rushes for the rest of the defense by requiring double teams to slow him down.

Mike Morris and Rylie Mills would likely see a large increase in snaps if Williams is sidelined. However, that may not be necessary if Macdonald's postgame verdict is correct.

The practice reports throughout the week will be key to Williams' status. Seattle needs to be as close to full strength if it hopes to beat a red-hot 49ers team next week that currently leads the NFC West with a 4-0 record.

The Seahawks held on against the Chargers, but it was far less impressive a win than expected. Ample penalties and overall miscues on defense made for a much closer game than anticipated, especially down the stretch. Those types of mistakes won't be as easy to recover from in Week 5, and that makes Williams' presence that much more important.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter