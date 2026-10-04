3 Winners, 3 Losers From Seahawks Win vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after their 30-23 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup:

Winner: Emanuel Wilson

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The star of the day is running back Emanuel Wilson, who ran for 81 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 39 yards and a score. With Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet still not ready to return from a torn ACL, Wilson is very important to the team's depth. The fact that he's able to score both on the ground and in the air is a very positive sign of what is to come.

Loser: Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams at half time against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams left the team's game early against the Chargers. He was on the sideline following the injury, which is a sign that it probably isn't a long-term or super serious injury. He will undergo more tests over the next couple of days, and we will know more once practice starts for Week 5.

Winner: Ernest Jones IV

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones continued to flex his muscles and prove why he is the undisputed leader of the defense. He led the team with 12 tackles and a sack, and he also had an interception off Justin Herbert in the second quarter. Two plays later, the Seahawks scored a touchdown to go up 17 points, so his play definitely made an impact.

Loser: Sam Darnold & Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley hits Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as he throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold and Herbert both started the game with interceptions. Herbert threw one on the first play from scrimmage, and as soon as the Seahawks got the ball back, Darnold gave the ball right back to Los Angeles. It's the first time a game has started with back-to-back interceptions since 1978.

History!



Per ESPN Research and Elias Sports, the Chargers/Seahawks game is the first game to start with consecutive interceptions (one by each team) since 1978 -- as far back as we have data. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 4, 2026

Eventually, both quarterbacks found some success during the game, but Herbert still had four turnovers as an offense, including another interception later in the game. Overall, the quarterback play could have been better on both sides, but Seattle is the one walking away with the win.

Winner: Derick Hall

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall capped off the afternoon with a massive fumble recovery to end the Chargers' final drive that could have ended in the game tying at 30. It was the final of four turnovers the Seahawks defense forced, which led them to their third victory of the season.

Hall finished the day with just two tackles, but falling on the football when it mattered most is what he will be remembered for in this game. Those kinds of plays are what turn losses into wins, and the Seahawks couldn't be more thankful to have him on the defense.

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