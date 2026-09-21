Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Shares Positive Update on RB Jadarian Price's Injury

The Seattle Seahawks played part of the second half of their 31-7 blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals without their top running back, Jadarian Price, who exited with a chest injury.

Price, the Seahawks' top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was initially listed as questionable to return before being spotted coming out of the locker room with his pads off, and he remained out for the rest of the game. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani split carries from there, as the Seahawks essentially just needed to run out the clock on Arizona.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald provided a positive update on Price after the game, but he didn't provide a timeline for when or if he will miss time. Based on the tone of Macdonald's update, however, Price doesn't seem to be too banged up.

Price's status up in the air, but positive

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“X-rays came back negative, so we’ll take it from there,” Macdonald said.

Price finished the game with 13 carries for 52 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry on the day. He added one catch for eight yards but also lost a fumble. Even if he is available in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Price could relinquish some carries to Wilson, who totaled 92 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Wilson became the lead back once Price went down, and he was surprisingly effective. He was also the only running back the Seahawks had remaining at one point on their final drive, as Macdonald said Holani was being evaluated for a concussion.

“Yeah, they were looking at George," Macdonald said. "They called down from one of his runs, so we were down to Emanuel there on the last drive. George came back; he’s fine.”

That provides some relief heading into Week 3, as Seattle won't be exceptionally short-handed at running back, even if Price is sidelined. The Seahawks do have running backs Jacardia Wright and Velus Jones Jr. on the practice squad, if needed.

Holani finished with four carries for 13 yards. That was a major decline from Week 1, when he handled eight carries and totaled 29 yards. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury put a lot more pressure on Price and Wilson to pick up the load.

The Seahawks face a Commanders team next week that has allowed 202 total yards rushing across their first two games.

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