3 Observations from Seahawks Win vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after pulling out a 31-7 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium.

The blowout win definitely has more positives than negatives as the team looks to grow week in and week out. Here's a look at three observations from the team's big victory in Glendale:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Carry the Offense

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is picking up where he left off last season. After emerging as the league's top wide receiver last season, Smith-Njigba pieced together his second consecutive 100-yard performance to start the season. JSN popped off with nine catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard score in the first quarter.

JSN IS A MAN ON A MISSION! 😤



Jaxon Smith-Njigba finds the end zone for the third time today, marking the first three-TD game of his career!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/HdRbP0n9lg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

With Sam Darnold on the sidelines with a hip and glute injury, there were some concerns about Smith-Njigba's ability to play at the normal high level he is capable of. He quelled those concerns right away, and it's clear that he is a man on a mission. JSN should continue to be extremely productive even while his QB1 is out for what should be another week or two.

The Defense Remains Elite

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier dodges a tackle from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the defense put together a stellar performance. Last week, three interceptions in the fourth quarter sealed their victory, but the defense didn't need to come up with flashy plays to come out on top in this one. Defensive back Julian Love came up with a brilliant interception, but the team was able to win the game just by playing strong, smash-mouth football. They were aggressive and physical, and they stunted any shred of momentum the Cardinals gained throughout the game.

Seattle's dominance on the defensive side of the ball is what makes them the best in the league, and they continue to prove that on a weekly basis.

Jadarian Price Injury is Something to Monitor

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie running back Jadarian Price left the game with a chest injury and did not return. He had 13 carries for 52 yards, as well as one catch for eight yards, before he left. It remains to be seen how long he will be out, but it's definitely something worth monitoring over the next couple of days.

Backup running back Emanuel Wilson stepped in and had a strong performance on 21 carries for 92 yards. It's possible that Wilson will see a larger role in the offense after only logging two carries in Week 1, but it's nice to see that the Seahawks have some depth to work with in the run game.

Zach Charbonnet won't return until Week 5 at the earliest, so relying on Wilson and George Holani might be in the cards for the next two weeks.

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