3 X factors for Seahawks to contain Panthers in Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) face a tough but manageable path to the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC West Division title, starting with a road game against the Carolina Panthers (8-7) in Week 17.

There are several aspects going well for the Seahawks going into Week 17. There are, however, ways that the Seahawks could find themselves upset by a hungry Panthers team that not only has the homefield advantage but also the drive to win the NFC South Divisional title.

To ensure they capitalize on their season’s potential and come away with a big win, the Seahawks can rely on three major x-factors working in their favor.

1. Make Bryce Young throw the ball deep

One of the biggest reasons that the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints (twice) beat the Panthers is that they challenged quarterback Bryce Young to beat them in the deep passing. Rookie Tetairoa McMillian has been a reliable deep weapon, but he is their only one.

Young likes to throw short passes to wide receiver Jalen Coker or a running back like Rico Dowdle or Chubba Hubbard. If the Seahawks take away Young’s ability to get the ball out fast or limit his intended short-yard target, he might panic. The Seahawks would have to play close to the second area of the defense and watch for short passes or screens.

The Seahawks can get pressure on Young, early and often, with pressure coming from the interior, a weakness of the offensive line. Carolina is tied for 15th in the league in sacks allowed (33), with the offensive tackles being the anchors. This could be a game where Seattle’s defensive tackle Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II (7 sacks each) could be difference-makers.

2. Convert on third downs

Carolina has been good in some areas defensively this season. The Panthers rank 13th in the league in points allowed per game (22.5) and have solid man coverage. If there are two huge weaknesses, however, it would be Carolina’s lack of pass rush and stopping opposing offenses from converting on third down.

The Panthers are one of four teams to account for fewer than 26 sacks this season. They are also 30th in the league in opposing third-down conversions (45.8%), only better than the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle hasn’t been great at converting on third downs this season (23rd in the league). Seattle can get the momentum going if the offensive line holds it’s blocks, players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, or A.J. Barner can get open.

This can be a point where the Seahawks develop some good habits on third down plays and start trusting their running game more. The lack of pass rush should help Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold find time to get the ball in a great passing window.

3. Make some deep passing plays

Speaking of Darnold, the Seahawks are looking to rekindle the deep passing game again. In the second half of the season, the Seahawks have faced more blitz-heavy defenses and needed to get the ball out more swiftly. The Panthers, however, aren’t even close to the same level of pass rush as the Los Angeles Rams, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Atlanta Falcons.

This game should be a great opportunity for Darnold to find JSN deep. JSN has seven games where his longest play was for more than 40 yards, but none in the last four games. Panthers’ cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are good at staying with their routes’ receivers and pressing them near the line of scrimmage, but they are beaten in deep passing plays. The same goes for free safety Nick Scott, who has allowed 573 yards on 33 completions for an average of 17.4 yards this season.

If the Seahawks can make some big plays early offensively, it could lead to an easy road win against the Panthers. JSN is 328 yards from breaking Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record at 1,964 yards.

