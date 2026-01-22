4 Seahawks Earn Prestigious Honor in Advance of NFC Championship Game
The Seattle Seahawks of course aren't finished achieving goals and making memories this season. They host the rival Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the NFC Championship Game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016.
Regardless of that game or what might happen in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Feb. 8, the Seahawks have already left their mark on the 2025 NFL season.
The league on Thursday announced the finalists for several awards and four Seahawks are getting deserved recognition.
Coach of the Year - Mike Macdonald
In only his second season, he led the Seahawks to a 14-3 record, NFC West championship and a playoff win over the rival San Francisco 49ers. He is credited with leading one of the league's best defenses and striking a positive influence on first-year Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.
The other finalists are Liam Coen (Jaguars), Ben Johnson (Bears), Kyle Shanahan (49ers) and Mike Vrabel (Patriots)
Defensive Rookie of the Year - Nick Emmanwori
The second-round draft pick is one of the rising star on Seattle's Legion of Boom 2.0 defense. He started 11 games, produced 2.5 sacks, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal.
The other finalists are Abdul Carter (Giants), James Pearce (Falcons), Carson Schewsinger (Browns) and Xavier Watts (Falcons).
Offensive Player of the Year - Jaxon Smith-Njigba
He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards and had 119 catches and 10 touchdown to at times be Darnold's one and only target in Seattle's passing game.
The other finalists are Drake Maye (Patriots), Christian McCaffrey (49ers), Puka Nacua (Rams) and Bijan Robinson (Falcons).
Assistant Coach of the Year - Klink Kubiak
Winners will be revealed at the NFL Honors show Feb. 5 on NFL Network.
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt