Seahawks respond to NFL Network video mocking Mike Macdonald's anonymity

The Seattle Seahawks tied for the best record in the NFL this season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Heading into Divisional Round weekend, they are the favorite to win Super Bowl LX.

But are they also the NFL's best-kept secret?

This week NFL's Network's Kyle Brandt did a funny bit about the Seahawks' success clashing with their relative anonymity.

The co-host of “Good Morning Football” posted a video on his social media of him walking the streets in New York and asking the "man on the street" if they could identity a photo of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Included in the responses:

The Seahawks won 14 games and the 1 seed.



Can NFL fans name Seattle’s head coach? pic.twitter.com/2UDqjVaqiW — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 15, 2026

I“I don’t know him. Did he play for the Jets?

"I wanna say ... Drake Maye?"

”It looks like Tom Brady, but it’s not.”

Capitalizing on an opening, the Seahawks' social media team responded with its own video. In it, Seahawks players were asked to identify a photo of Brandt.

Touche. It prompted similarly hilarious reactions, including the best from cornerback Riq Woolen.

Said Riq, "He looks like bro from wrestling. He's like the Miz from WWE."

Quipped rookie offensive lineman Mason Richman, "That's Peter Brandt." Close enough.

Hopefully the Seahawks - and Macdonald - become more of a household name after they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday night's Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

Mike Macdonald | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

