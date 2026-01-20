TV analysts already crowning Seattle Seahawks as Super Bowl LX champions
The 12s know all too well that Sunday's NFC Championship Game is going to be a dog fight. This isn't the banged-up and road-weary San Francisco 49ers coming to town for a 41-6 cakewalk. It's the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Seattle Seahawks once this season and had them on the ropes at Lumen Field a month ago.
Matthew Stafford will likely be the NFL MVP and Sean McVay is an innovative offensive mind and Zach Charbonnet is lost for the season and ... there's a reason the Seahawks are only favored by less than a field goal despite being 15-3.
In the world of TV these days, of course, it's entertainment over analysis. A team can't just be "good" it has be "one of the best ever." And the Seahawks don't just get praised for manhandling the Niners, in the wake of last weekend's game they are already by some being crowned Super Bowl LX champions.
Right, FS1 host Colin Cowherd?
"It is time for a reality check for the entire NFL," he said on Monday. "The Seattle Seahawks are indisputably the best team left."
Seattle hosts the Rams Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, with the winners to meet February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
According to ESPN analyst Dominique Foxworth, however, those games are merely a formality.
"The Seahawks should absolutely be the favorites to win the Super Bowl," Foxworth said on Tuesday's Get Up!. "The way their defense plays and their offense suddenly has a rushing attack ... added with a veteran quarterback who has the ability to raise his game. I like this team to win it all."
