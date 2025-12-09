AJ Barner calls Seahawks' slow start in blowout win 'unacceptable'

The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) left Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta feeling great after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 37-9 on Sunday. Seattle remains in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a chance to win the NFC West Division for the first time since 2020.

While the Seahawks finished on a strong note in Atlanta, they started off flat and on a rough note. In the first half, the Seahawks accumulated 116 total yards on offense through the first five drives. One of the drives resulted in an interception from quarterback Sam Darnold.

The offensive line allowed two sacks, five tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits from the Falcons’ constant blitzing. Both of those sacks allowed were by left tackle Charles Cross.

Darnold, meanwhile, continued his bad habits of forcing his throws and panicking under the pressure from the Falcons. Darnold was 5-of-11 for 37 yards and an interception in the first four drives before he and the offensive line settled down. He was 4-of-4 for 28 yards to help put the Seahawks in a game-tying field goal at halftime with a 6-6 score.

The Seahawks’ momentum turned around as Rashid Shaheed took the second-half opening kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown. That was the moment that the Seahawks sparked a huge 36-point performance in the second half.

While the Seahawks are pleased with the performance in the second half, starting with Shaheed’s kickoff, the same couldn’t be said about the first half. Seahawks tight end A.J. Barner was asked about Shaheed’s return to create the spark needed.