Allure of Super Bowl Ring Could Attract Tyreek Hill to Seahawks

Since winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only appeared in two playoff games after changing teams.

Hill's first two seasons with the Dolphins were stellar -- totaling more than 1,700 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023 -- but he has since fallen off a cliff the past two years, and is currently coming off a season-ending knee injury that limited him to four games in 2025.

The Dolphins cut Hill on Monday after a tumultuous four years.

It's possible Hill, who turns 32 on March 1, will return to the Chiefs in hopes of making another run at a Super Bowl. However, with Patrick Mahomes also coming off a season-ending injury, 2026 might be too early for Kansas City's championship window to reopen.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl LX victory and are primed for another run. Does that make the franchise an appealing destination for Hill?

Does a Hill-Seahawks marriage make sense?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The short answer is no. Hill's average annual salary has been $30 million since 2022, and there's no way that the Seahawks would pay anything remotely close to that to add him.

It's unlikely Hill demands near that number at his current age and health, but Rashid Shaheed (expected $14.1 million annual salary per Spotrac) would be a priority re-signing over a player like Hill. Shaheed is just 27 years old, is a proven threat on offense and special teams and has not had the history of locker room issues that Hill has.

Likely the only way the two sides would come together is if Hill approached the Seahawks looking to strike up a deal. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Shaheed (most likely) and Tory Horton coming back, there is not much space left in the wide receiver room.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hill would be a major depth addition, and that doesn't seem like something that would jive with his personality and desire for the football. He would be the No. 3 receiver at best in the Seahawks' offense, and would likely fall closer to No. 4 or 5.

It just isn't a situation that would make sense for Hill or the Seahawks, outside of potentially getting a free Super Bowl ring. There are other, more receiver-needy teams he could sign with that would also give him the bonus of having a healthy target share.

More Seahawks On SI Stories

Star Seahawks Safety Significantly Underrated Among Free Agents

Brian Fleury Has Unique Path to Seahawks OC Job

3 Seahawks Winners After New OC Hire

Why Seahawks Might Need Franchise Tag For Kenneth Walker III